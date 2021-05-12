Fortnite Gratuits Premium Netflix Gratuits
Canton holds off Stafford for fourth straight win – The Collinsville Press
Baseball

Canton holds off Stafford for fourth straight win

Canton’s Devin Brown improved to 5-1 on the year as the Warriors beat Stafford Wednesday.

CANTON, May 12, 2021 – Pitcher Devin Brown allowed six hits and struck out seven to lead the Canton High baseball team to a 5-3 win over Stafford at Bowdoin Field on Wednesday. Brown earned his team-leading fifth win of the season with the victory.

Artie Hayes picked up his first save in the seventh inning. With one out and runners on second and third base thanks to an error and a balk, Hayes struck out the final two batters of the game to secure the victory.

Brown was 2-for-3 at the plate for the Warriors (10-3), who captured their fourth straight game. Andrew Cappabianca was 2-for-3 with one RBI while catcher Connor Clement was 1-for-3 with a team-leading three RBI. He had a two-run single in the first inning.

The Warriors return to action on Friday when they host Hartford Magnet Trinity College Academy (HMTCA) at Bowdoin Field in a doubleheader beginning at 3 p.m.

Canton 5, Stafford 3
At Canton
Stafford (7-6)     001  101  0  — 3-7-1
Canton (10-3)    300  020  x  — 5-8-5
Nicholas Houle, Attley Stevens (2) and unknown; Devin Brown, Artie Hayes (7) and Connor Clement; WP: Brown (5-1); LP: Houle; Save: Hayes (1); 2B: Trent Kology (S), Tyler Barrette (S)

