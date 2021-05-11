Netland sets record while Avon 4×800 team wins by nearly 22 seconds

MIDDLETOWN, May 7, 2021 – Avon High’s Paul Netland set a new school record in the 400 meter hurdles Friday night at the Connecticut Distance Festival at Xavier in Middletown.

Netland won his heat and finished fifth overall in the race with a time of 1:08.31. Since it was the first time that an Avon runner is known to have competed in a hurdles race at that distance, it is a new record.

Avon’s 4×800 relay team was looking for a school record but while they won their event by nearly 22 seconds, the winning time of 8:19.56 was the fourth best in school history.

Jack Martin, Lucas Hester, Carver Morgan and Nick Alphonso ran the race and posted the third best time in the event in Connecticut so far this spring.