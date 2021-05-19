Big hits lead Warriors to seventh win in last eight games

WINDSOR LOCKS, May 19, 2021 – Seven of Canton’s 13 hits were for extra bases as the Canton High baseball team won for the seventh time in the last eight games with a 9-7 win over Windsor Locks Wednesday night at Veteran’s Park.

Andrew Coates, Jack Biskupiak, Devin Brown, Luke Maher and Michael Brosnan each had two hits for the Warriors (13-4) with Brown hitting a double and a triple. Biskupiak and Coates each had a single and a double.

Connor Clement had a double for Canton while Andrew Cappabianca ripped a triple. Tanner Quinn pitched three innings to pick up his third win of the season while Sammy Lincoln pitched four innings of solid relief, allowing just three hits and picking up his first save of the season.

On Monday, Somers snapped Canton’s six-game winning streak with an 8-3 victory at Bowdoin Field. Max Sedor was 2-for-3 for the Warriors in the loss while Clement had a double. For Somers, Colby McCormick was 2-for-3 with one RBI and a double.

Canton returns to action on Saturday when they travel toThomaston for a 1 p.m. contest.

Canton 9, Windsor Locks 7

At Windsor Locks

Canton (13-4) 026 010 0 — 9-13-2

Windsor Locks (3-11) 301 300 0 — 7-8-3

Tanner Quinn, Sammy Lincoln (4) and Connor Clement; Dalton Wright, Logan Tuttle (3) and unknown; WP: Quinn (3-0); LP: Tuttle; Save: Lincoln (1); 2B: Jack Biskupiak (Ca), Devin Brown (Ca), Connor Clement (Ca), Andrew Coates (Ca), Shane Lapointe (Ca), Chris Duquette (WL), Ryan Barthel (WL); 3B: Brown (Ca), Andrew Cappabianca (Ca)

Somers 8, Canton 3

At Canton (May 17)

Somers (11-6) 102 101 3 — 8-8-1

Canton (12-4) 000 001 2 — 3-6-2

Karde Wood, Troy Mala (7) and unknown; Devin Brown, Jack Biskupiak (6) and Connor Clement; WP: Wood; LP: Brown (5-2); 2B: Colby McCormick (S), Connor Clement (Ca), Cody Palazzesi (S), Troy Mala (S), Shawn Gentilcare (S)