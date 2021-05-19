Guardians blanks Avon, 5-0 for 10th win

AVON, May 19, 2021 – Glastonbury High pitcher Owen Stephens limited Avon to just three hits and struck out three to lead the visiting Guardians to a 5-0 win over the Falcons at Buckingham Field on Wednesday. Stephens went the distance and didn’t walk a batter.

Glastonbury’s Samuel Benedict was 3-for-4 with a pair of doubles while Stephens was 2-for-3 with two RBI.

For Avon (10-6), Dylan Love, Tabor Engle and Luke Coppen had singles. Avon returns to action on Thursday when they host Simsbury at Buckingham Field beginning at 3:45 p.m.

Glastonbury 5, Avon 0

At Avon

Glastonbury (10-6) 201 010 1 — 5-9-1

Avon (10-6) 000 000 0 — 0-3-2

Owen Stephens and unknown; Daniel Bae, Harrison Engle (6), Luke Coppen (7) and Emmett Borenstein; WP: Stephens; LP: Bae (1-3); 2B: Samuel Benedict (G) 2, Ben Curcio (G)