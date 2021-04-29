Lau, Sutton Hall do well but Canton girls drop first dual meet since 2018

ELLINGTON, April 27, 2021 – Canton High’s Julia Lau broke her own school record in the discus while teammate Maya Sutton Hall won three individual events but the Canton High girls track and field team lost a dual meet for the first time since April 2018.

The Warriors (3-1, 3-1 NCCC) beat host Ellington, 77-68 but lost to Somers, 87-61. The loss snaps a 25-meet unbeaten streak (24-0-1) dating back to April 17, 2018.

The Canton boys (2-2) were swept by Ellington, 125-25, and Somers, 84-64.

Lau broke her own school record in the discus with a meet-winning throw of 104-6 feet. She also won the javelin with a throw if 89-0 that earns her an invitation to the CIAC Class S championship meet in late May.

Sutton-Hall won the 100 meters, 200 meters and 300 hurdles along with running the anchor leg on Canton’s winning 4×100 relay team. She qualified for the Class S championship meet in each of the three individual events and ran the third fastest time in school history (48.44) in the 300 hurdles.

Canton’s Hannah Sevigny won the high jump and tied the school record with a leap of 5 feet. Sadie Barker won the shot with a throw of 32-10 feet, which is No. 2 on the list of best throws in school history. Canton’s Novalee Dean won the pole vault for the second consecutive meet with a leap of 7 feet.

Late last week, the Warriors opened the season with a tri-meet at the turf field with the Canton girls sweeping a pair from Bolton, 101-41, and Windsor Locks, 104-22.

Barker was second in the shot with a throw of 32-5 while Sutton Hall swept the 100 and 200 meters along with running on the winning 4×100 and 4×400 relay teams. Julia Caputo swept the 800 and 1,600 meters while running on the winning 4×400 relay. Dean won the pole vault and 100 hurdles.

The Warriors were undefeated (16-0) in the 2019 campaign when they won the NCCC championship and were 9-0-1 in their final 10 events of 2018. Suffield beat Canton in 2018, 91-58.

The Canton boys (2-2, 2-2 NCCC) were overwhelmed by Ellington and Somers on Tuesday and didn’t win a single event. Nathan Cournean was second in the 110 hurdles and 300 hurdles while Nate Biega was second in the discus and third in the javelin. J.R. Rottkamp was second in the pole vault with a leap of 9-0 feet.

Somers beat the Warriors for the first time since 2006. The loss to Ellington is believed to be the most lopsided defeat for the Warriors since the program began in 2005.

In the season-opening meet against Windsor Locks and Bolton, the Canton boys did come away with a pair of victories. The Warriors beat Windsor Locks, 102-40 and topped Bolton, 84-65.

Rottkamp won the pole vault and qualified for the Class S championships with his leap of 10-0 feet. Cournean won the 110 hurdles with a state qualifying time of 17.7 seconds while Biega swept the discus with a throw of 101-8 feet and the javelin with a throw of 104-1.

The Warriors get back to work on Friday when they host Granby and Stafford at the turf field at the high school beginning at 3:45 p.m.

BOYS TRACK and FIELD

Ellington 125, Canton 25

Ellington 115, Somers 35

Somers 84, Canton 64

At Ellington

100: Anthony Massaro (El) 11.74, Douglas Suter (S) 11.86, Jehu Angelo Armonio (El) 12.44

200: Anthony Massao (El) 23.99, Armonio (El) 26.19, J.R. Rottkamp (Ca) 26.27

400: Douglas Suter (S) 52. 21, Vincent Sivo (El) 52.70, Gabriel D’Amour (S) 54.78

800: Damian Smith (El) 2:11.9, Ian Kos (El) 2:15.31, Thomas Purcell (Ca) 2:15.72

1,600: Gavin Houghtaling (El) 4:49.80, Nicholas Elsass (El) 4:54.98, Aidan Ladr (El) 5:01.46

3,200: Gavin Houghtaling (El) 10:49.49, Nicholas Elsass (El) 10:59.24, Benjamin Campion (S) 11:28.42

110 hurdles: Joshua Wilkie (El) 15.95, Nathan Cournean (Ca) 17.57, Joseph Burzynski (S) 21.01

300 hurdles: Joshua Wilkie (El) 46.35, Nathan Cournean (Ca) 47.70, Joseph Burzynski (S) 48.48

4×100: Ellington 48.26, Canton 49.20, Somers 50.01

4×400: Ellington 3:43.12, Somers 3:59.88, Canton 4:01.74

4×800: Ellington 8:59.12, Somers 9:33.46, Canton 9:38.82

Shot: Patrick Dobrowolski (El) 40-2, Mitchell Whelan (El) 38-5, Nate Biega (Ca) 35-11

Discus: Leo Dutkewych (El) 110-6, Nate Biega (Ca) 100-10, Jehu Angelo Armonio (El) 100-01

Javelin: Mitchell Whelan (El) 141-6, Andrew DiGregorio (El) 140-2, Leo Dutkewych (El) 114-6

High jump: Joshua Wilkie (El) 6-0, Braedan Shea (El) 5-8, Mitchell Whelan (El) 5-4

Pole vault: Douglas Suter (S) 11-6, J.R. Rottkamp (Ca) 9-0, Aidan Obrzut (Ca) 9-0

Long jump: Colin McLeod (S) 19-5¾, Bradan Shea (El) 18-10, Moses Bahler (El) 18-9¾

Triple jump: Braedan Shea (El) 38-10, Colin McCleod (S) 35-10½, Joshua WIlkie (El) 35-6¾

Records: Canton 2-2

GIRLS TRACK and FIELD

Somers 92, Ellington 57

Somers 87, Canton 61

Canton 77, Ellington 68

At Ellington

100: Maya Sutton Hall (Ca) 13.33, Dara Salka (S) 13.64, Ella Moser (El) 13.68

200: Maya Sutton Hall (Ca) 28.15, Ella Moser (El) 28.70, Olivia Suter (S) 28.78

400: Ella Moser (El) 1:00.87, Dara Salka (S) 1:00.94, Olivia Suter (S) 1:01.98

800: Brooke Diwinsky (El) 2:32.81, Julia Caputo (Ca) 2:36.13, Treena Pitts (S) 2:42.77

1,600: Rachel St. Germain (S) 5:14.67, Julia Caputo (Ca) 5:18.70. Gracie Flynn (S) 6:02.11

3,200: Rachel St. Germain (S) 11:34.23, Julia Caputo (Ca) 11:37.11, Keira Warner (El) 13:07.44

100 hurdles: Olivia Suter (S) 17.46, Emily Brayton (S) 18.06, Elise Whelan (El) 18.57

300 hurdles: Maya Sutton Hall (Ca) 48.44, Anna Moser (El) 49.70, Halle Raina (S) 54.12

4×100: Canton 55.12, Somers 55.12

4×400: Ellington 4:27.17, Somers 43.71, Canton 4:51.71

4×800: Somers 11:07, Ellington 11:53.06

Shot: Sadie Barker (Ca) 32-10, Riley Gavigan (El) 29-1, Hannah Renzoni (S) 27-6

Discus: Julia Lau (Ca) 104-6, Sadie Barker (Ca) 87-8, Riley Gavigan (El) 80-5

Javelin: Julia Lau (Ca) 89-0, Anna Majowicz (S) 87-1. Mollie Burns ((S) 78-0

High jump: Hannah Sevigny (Ca) 5-0, Brooke Diwinsky (El) 4-10, Emily Brayton (S) 4-4

Pole vault: Novalee Dean (Ca) 7-0, Brooke Diwinsky (El) 6-0, Halle Raina (S) 6-0

Long jump: Ella Devau (S) 14-9¾, Dara Salka (S) 14-7¼, Jenna Cuniowski (Ca) 14-0½

Triple jump: Ella Devau (S) 31-6¾, Elise Whelan (El) 29-0 ¾, Alexa Damboragian (S) 27-8

Records: Canton 3-1