Granby slips past Canton, 10-9, in game cut short by thunderstorm

GRANBY, May 26, 2021 – James Phillips goal with 5:30 left in the fourth quarter was the difference as the Granby Memorial boys lacrosse team beat Canton, 10-9, on Wednesday night in a game cut short by a thunderstorm.

Phillips’ third goal of the game gave the Bears a one-goal lead and the game was suspended with 5:19 because of lightning in the area. Due to the rain and thunder, the game could not be safely resumed.

It was a tight ballgame throughout. The Bears (8-8) had a 6-5 lead after one quarter while the Warriors grabbed a 7-6 lead at halftime. It was 8-8 after three quarters.

Ryan Stone led Granby with five goals and one assist while Phillips had three goals and two assists. Simmons Matthews and John Nolan also had goals for the Bears.

Canton (14-2) was led by Ryan Weller, who had three goals and three assists. Ryker Bahre had two goals and an assist while Griffin Weller scored a goal and had three assists. Mark Freedenberg and Chris Gottlieb had goals while Will Walburger had a goal and one assist.

Canton goalie Niko Giotsas made six saves in net.

Canton returns to action on Friday night when they host Somers in the NCCC Tournament championship game at 7 p.m. in Canton. The No. 14 Bears will begin play in the Class S tournament Friday when they host No. 19 Old Lyme (7-9).

The winner of Friday’s game between Granby and Old Lyme will face No. 3 Canton in the second round of the Class S tournament on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. on the turf field in Canton.

Granby 10, Canton 9

At Granby

Granby (8-8) 6 0 2 2 — 10

Canton (14-2) 5 2 1 1 — 9

Goals: Canton – Ryan Weller 3, Ryker Bahre 2, Mark Freedenberg, Griffin Weller, Will Walburger, Chris Gottlieb; Granby – Ryan Stone 5, James Phillips 3, Simmon Matthews, John Nolan; Assists: Canton – Ryan Weller 3, Griffin Weller 3, Bahre, Walburger; Granby – Matthews, Stone, Tack DeGray 2, Phillips 2; Saves – Niko Giotsas (Ca) 6