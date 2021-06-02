Avon beats rival Farmington to advance in Class M tournament

AVON, June 2, 2021 – Josh Cronkite scored three goals while goalie Tyler Gresh made nine saves to help lift the No. 8 Avon High boys lacrosse team to a 9-6 win over No. 9 Farmington in a first round Class M tournament game Wednesday on the turf field in Avon.

Miles Magro has two goals for the Falcons (12-5) while Zach Spivak, Jack Magel, Jadd Eldah and Andrew Deepe added one each.

Avon, which has won six straight games, advances to Saturday’s quarterfinals at No. 1 East Lyme (13-0) at 3 p.m.

“What is exciting about this is that we got a great victory against a great rival,” Avon High coach Adam Cost said. “I thought we played flat at different points of the game. But we had some good fire and energy and different points of the game. So, I am excited to see what the team can bring to the next game.”

We were slow out of the gates because what not played for a week,” Cost said. “But now, we are right back into it. We feel confident. We have to take care of what we do well. “

Ryan Vedetti had two goals and three assists for the visiting River Hawks (11-6). Brendan Occhino also had two goals for FHS. Goalie Tyler Stoneman made 16 saves in net.

Avon 9, Farmington 6

At Avon

Goals: Avon – Josh Cronkite 3, Miles Magro 2, Zach Spivak, Jack Magel, Jadd Eldah, Andrew Deppe; Farmington – Ryan Vedetti 2, Brendan Occhino 2, Nick Ortiz, Eoin Checkas; Assists: Avon – Magro 2, Jack Docchio, Deppe; Farmington – Vedetti 3; Saves – Tyler Gresh (A) 9, Tyler Stoneman (F) 16