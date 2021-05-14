Lewis Mills spikers fall in five to Wethersfield; Mills girls tennis loses to Enfield, 4-3

WETHERSFIELD, May 14, 2021 – In two tight contests, the Lewis Mills boys volleyball team and girls tennis team each dropped closely-fought decisions on Friday.

In boys volleyball, Wethersfield outlasted Lewis Mills in a 3-2 decision. The Eagles (8-6) beat Mills, 18-25, 25-17, 25-9, 21-25, 16-14 despite 11 kills and two serving aces from Sam DiSorbo. Jacob Bergstrom had 19 digs and two aces while Alex Butwill had 16 assists, two blocks and two aces. T.J. Howlett added six kills and a block for the Spartans.

The Mills volleyball team (3-11) returns to action on Monday at Southington.

The girls tennis team dropped a 4-3 decision to Enfield on Friday in Burlington. The Spartans (3-8) won all three matches in doubles but the visiting Eagles swept the singles to secure the victory. The closest battle in singles came at second singles with Enfield’s Anna Bemiss outlasting Lewis Mills’ Ava Joiner in three sets.

Joiner won the first set in a tiebreaker, 7-5 before Bemiss won the second set. In the third and final set, Bemiss prevailed in a 10-8 victory.

Enfield 4, Lewis Mills 3

At Burlington

Singles: Kara Edwards (En) def. Taylor Clark, 6-1, 6-1; Anna Bemiss (En) dec. Ava Joiner, 6-7 (7-5), 6-1, 10-8; Kruit Panchal (En) def. Klaudia Willard, 6-2, 6-3; Enfield wins fourth singles by forfeit

Doubles: Natalie Carrasquillo/Meghan Grzegorzekk (LM) def. Sarah Budaj/Mikayla Brown, 6-0, 6-0; Amanda McCard/Samantha Nestor (LM) dec. Olivia Iv/Sophie Trosen, 6-2, 6-0; Summer Abdelrehim/Lilah Moley (LM) def. Brianna Sanchez/Olivia Engenio, 6-0, 6-0

Records: Lewis Mills 3-8