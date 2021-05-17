Roundup: Avon boys win 13th straight; AHS lacrosse clinches state tourney bid

SIMSBURY, May 17, 2021 – The Avon High boys tennis team won their 13th straight match with a dominating 7-0 win over Simsbury on Monday in CCC West action. The Falcons (12-0, 5-0 CCC West) didn’t lose a game in all seven matches. Avon returns to action on Wednesday when they travel to Conard.

Avon 7, Simsbury 0

At Simsbury

Singles: Liam Hovorka (A) def. Joao Galafassi (S) 6-0, 6-0; Will Mathias (A) def. Gus Glich (S) 6-0, 6-0; Dylan Karp (A) def. Evan Wilson (S) 6-0, 6-0; Tej Raman (A) def. C.J. Morrow (S) 6-0, 6-0

Doubles: Thejas Nair and Amaan Baweja (A) def. Ed Ye and Ryan Winschel (S) 6-0, 6-0; Ali Rizvi and Ravi Corrie (A) def. Mike Armandiaz and Alan Turner (S) 6-0, 6-0; Pranav Anandavel and Vishant Kandipilli (A) def. Jordan Sher and Connor Shaw (S) 6-0, 6-0

Records: Avon 12-0; Simsbury 3-7

SOFTBALL

Somers 7, Canton 1

SOMERS, May 17, 2021 – Somers pitcher Emily Reynolds allowed five hits and struck out 10 to lead the Somers High softball team to a 7-1 win over Canton in North Central Connecticut Conference play on Monday.

Reynolds also got the job done at the plate, going 2-for-3 with two RBI and a double. Teammate Kiana Kaiman was 3-for-3 with a triple and one RBI for the Spartans (14-2, 13-2 NCCC).

Erin Mackin was 2-for-3 with one RBI for the Warriors (7-10, 7-8 NCCC), who need to win one of their final three games to earn a berth in the upcoming CIAC Class S softball tournament. Canton pitcher Loren Mossey (5-10) allowed nine hits and struck out two.

Canton returns to action on Wednesday night when they visit Windsor Locks at Veterans Memorial Park for a night game on the road beginning at 7 p.m.

Somers 7, Canton 1

At Somers

Canton (7-10) 000 001 0 – 1-5-3

Somers (14-2) 030 103 x — 7-9-1

Loren Mossey and Joy Shand; Emily Reynolds and unknown; WP: Reynolds; LP: Mosey (5-10); 2B: Reynolds (S); 3B: Kiana Kaiman (S)

BOYS LACROSSE

Avon 12, Newington 5

NEWINGTON, May 17, 2021 – With their second straight victory, the Avon High boys lacrosse team clinched a spot in the CIAC Class M playoffs with a 12-5 win over Newington. The Falcons are 7-5 with three matches remaining in the regular season.

Canton 18, E.O. Smith 5

CANTON, May 15, 2021 – Ryan Weller had four goals and three assists while Mark Freedenberg had three goals and an assist as the Canton boys lacrosse team rolled to a 18-5 win over E.O. Smith on Saturday morning in CCC South action on the turf field.

Canton 18, E.O. Smith 5

At Canton (Sat. May 15)

E.O. Smith (1-6) 1 1 1 2 — 5

Canton (11-1) 7 5 3 3 — 18

Goals: Canton — Ryan Weller 4, Mark Freedenberg 3, Jake Bonnell 3, Griffin Weller 2, Ryker Bahre, Braden Antash, Chris Gottlieb, Liam Glassey, Aiden Bonnell, Jack Murray; EOS – Dustan Ryan 3, Swift Criph, Baker Braden; Assists: Canton – Griffin Weller 4, Ryan Weller 3, Freedenberg, Glassey, A. Bonnell; Saves – Winot Galvin (EOS) 16, Niko Giotsas (Can) 3, John Madden (Can) 1

GIRLS GOLF

Lewis Mills 194, Newington 205

HARWINTON, May 17, 2021 – Brianna Pelchar was the medalist with a 44 Monday at Fairview Farms Golf Course with teammate Dana Rubbo shooting a career-low 45 to lead the Lewis Mills girls golf team to a win over Newington.

Lewis Mills (8-2) won their eighth match with a nine-stroke win over Newington, 194-205. The Spartans return to action on Wednesday when they travel to New Britain.

Lewis Mills 194, Newington 205

At Harwinton

Lewis Mills (194) Brianna Pelchar 44, Dana Rubbo 45, Kaitlyn Bell 51, Kiana Bolleyer 54, Sophia Gutowski 56

Newington (205) Tori Tolisano 49, Glorianne Pinote 53, Mia Theriault 51, Chantelle Alvizo 52, Rachel Bouchard 58.

Records: Lewis Mills 8-2