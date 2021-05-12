Mills girls golf team earns 7th win; Hall tops spikers in 5; Eastern slips past girls tennis

SOUTHINGTON, May 12, 2021 – Brianna Pelchar and Kaitlyn Bell each shot under 50 to help the Lewis Mills girls golf team win for the seventh time in nine matches with a 10-stroke win over Plainville on Wednesday at Hawks Landing Country Club.

Pelchar shot a 46 while Bell shot a 49 as Mills beat Plainville, 210-220. Julia Smith of Plainville was the medalist with a 6-over-par 41. Mills returns to action on Monday when they host Newington at Fairview Farms in Harwinton.

Lewis Mills 210, Plainville 220

At Southington

Lewis Mills (210) Brianna Pelchar 46, Sophia Gutowski 63, Dana Rubbo 53, Kaitlyn Bell 49, Kiana Bolleyer 62

Plainville (220) Julia Smith 41, Caitlin Charest 58, Kaylee Markavich 58, Te’a Autunno 63, Teresa Lopez 76

Medalist: Julia Smith (P) 41 at Hawks Landing CC (par 35)

Record: Lewis Mills 7-2, Plainville 1-6

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

Mills drops a pair

BURLINGTON, May 12, 2021 – Visiting Hall won the final two games of the evening to rally and beat Lewis Mills, 3-2 on Wednesday in a CCC bout (22-25, 25-23, 22-25, 25-20, 15-13). Sam DiSorbo had 18 kills, four serving aces and two blocks for the Spartans while teammate Alex Butwill had 29 assists and three serving aces.

Brad Bergstrom had five kills while Jacob Bergstrom had 16 digs for Lewis Mills, which beat Hall earlier this season, 3-2. Max Jacobsen had 27 kills, 13 digs and five blocks for Hall (6-7).

On Tuesday night, Mills dropped a 3-0 decision to Newington, 25-15, 25-23, 25-17. Eni Lici had 23 assists for the Nor’easters (12-1) while Jacob Baclawski had 11 kills. For the Spartans, DiSorbo had 8 kills and block while Butwill had 15 assists. Jacob Bergstrom had 15 digs for Mills.

Lewis Mills (3-10) returns to action on Friday night at Wethersfield.

GIRLS TENNIS

Bristol Eastern 4, Lewis Mills 3

BURLINGTON, May 12, 2021 – Taylor Clark and Klaudia Willard came up with wins for the Spartans along with the doubles team of Amanda McCard and Meghan Grzegorezek but it wasn’t enough as Bristol Eastern beat the Spartans, 4-3. The Lancers (1-8) took advantage of a forfeit at third singles along with a three-set win from Trishia Mahann and Adrianna Reay at second singles to secure the win.

Mills hosts Enfield on Friday in Burlington.

Bristol Eastern 4, Lewis Mills 3

At Burlington

Singles: Taylor Clark (LM) dec. Ashley Lewandowski, 6-1, 6-1; Brooke Treannie (BE) dec. Ava Joiner, 6-3, 6-4; Klaudia Willard (LM) dec. Olivia Dossias, 6-3, 6-2; Ava Gesner (BE) dec. Lilah Moley, 6-2, 6-4

Doubles: Amanda McCard/Meghan Grzegorzek (LM) dec. Jenna Cefaly/Brianna Kelly, 6-1, 6-3; Trishia Mahan/Adrianna Reay (BE) def. Summer Abdelrehim/Samantha Nestor, 6-1, 3-6, 10-7; Eastern wins third singles by forfeit

Record: Lewis Mills 3-7, Bristol Eastern 1-8