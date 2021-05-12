Milestone victory as Canton beats Somers for the first time

CANTON, May 11, 2021 – The Canton High boys lacrosse team has achieved plenty of milestones during the 2021 campaign.

The Warriors got off to the best start in team history with eight straight wins, they set a single-game scoring record twice in that span and pitched three shutouts – the most ever in a single season for CHS.

But nothing says you are a contender more than beating Somers.

Canton beat Somers for the first time in team history Tuesday, 12-10, thanks to six goals in the second quarter, including three from Ryker Bahre.

The two NCCC squads are in different divisions of the Central Connecticut Conference this season due to the COVID-19 pandemic with Canton in the CCC South and Somers in the CCC Central.

Somers’ legacy in the NCCC has been outstanding. The Spartans have won or shared five of the last six league championships and captured the last four NCCC Tournament finals through 2019. Somers had captured all 16 previous games with Canton, never allowing more than seven goals.

“Never ended today,” Canton coach Chris Weller said. “We had never beaten Somers. They have an excellent, well-respected program in our league.”

Somers (5-5) had a two-goal lead after one quarter, 4-2, but the Warriors (9-1) scored six times in the second quarter, including three goals from Bahre to take the lead for good.

“Our boys put together an amazing performance from start to finish,” Weller said. “Ryker Bahre was the catalyst on offense, controlling the ball and forcing the Somers defense into difficult situations. Ryan Weller led all scorers with three goals and three assists.”

Braden Humphrey had just one assist but he picked up nine ground balls, giving Canton crucial possessions throughout the contest.

Canton led by three goals with 3:56 left in the third quarter thanks to Chris Gottlieb’s goal but the Spartans cut the lead to one, 10-9, on scores by Gavin Rauza and Brian Megoway in the final 2:54 of the third quarter.

But Canton wouldn’t let Somers recapture the lead. Ryan Weller scored with 10:30 remaining and Griffin Weller added his team-high fourth goal with 7:34 left in the game to give Canton a 12-9 cushion.

Griffin Weller had four goals and an assist for the Warriors while Ryan Weller had three goals and three assists. Mark Freedenberg and Gottlieb also scored for the Warriors, who received a season-high 12 saves in net from goalie Niko GIotsas.

“It’s the biggest win in the program’s history,” Chris Weller said.

Cooper Barrett led Somers with four goals.

The big games don’t stop, though, for the Warriors.

Canton hosts the only other undefeated team in the CCC South, Wethersfield (9-0, 7-0 CCC South) on Thursday at 4 p.m. on the turf field in a battle for first place in the division.

It is the opening game of a lacrosse tripleheader at Canton High on Thursday. Following the varsity game at 4 p.m., the Canton junior varsity team will play Wethersfield at 5:30 p.m. followed by the Canton girls lacrosse team that hosts South Windsor beginning at 7 p.m.

Canton 12, Somers 10

At Canton

Somers (5-5) 4 2 3 1 — 10

Canton (9-1) 2 6 2 2 — 12

Goals: Canton – Griffin Weller 4, Ryan Weller 3, Ryker Bahre 3, Mark Freedenberg, Chris Gottlieb; Somers – Cooper Barrett 4, Brian Megoway 2, Gavin Rauza 2, Ryan Symington, Kalven Long; Assists: Canton – Freedenberg 3, R. Weller 3, Braden Humphrey, G. Weller; Somers – Symington 3, Jack Brunt 2; Saves – Niko Giotsas (Ca) 12, Tyler Watt (S) 6

CCC South boys lacrosse

Team Div. Overall Wethersfield 7-0 9-0 Canton 5-0 9-1 Lewis Mills 4-1 5-4 Bristol co-op 2-2 3-2 Tolland 2-2 3-3 Enfield 2-3 4-3 Suffield/Windsor Locks 2-4 3-6 Middletown 1-6 1-6 E.O. Smith 0-4 0-4 Rockville/Cov/Stafford 0-7 0-9