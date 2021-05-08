Fortnite Gratuits Premium Netflix Gratuits
Newington hands Canton boys lacrosse team first loss of season – The Collinsville Press
Boys Lacrosse

Newington hands Canton boys lacrosse team first loss of season

Canton’s Will Walburger moves upfield with the ball in a game earlier this season.

NEWINGTON, May 8, 2021 – Newington’s Michael Zapaka had a game-high six goals as the Newington High boys lacrosse team handed Canton their first loss of the season in an 11-8 victory at Clem Lemire Field in Central Connecticut Conference action on Friday night.

It was the first loss of the season for the Warriors, who opened the season with a program-record eight consecutive victories.

“While this was painful and frustrating, we learned a lot about what our team needs to work on,” Canton High coach Chris Weller said. “This is we played out of conference against a very experienced Class L team. We are now preparing for the second half of the season.”

Canton is playing within the CCC this season and they are in first place in the CCC South with a 5-0 record. The host Nor’easters play in the CCC North.

Newington (5-1) led from the start but the lead was never more than two goals in the first half.  A goal from Canton’s Mark Freedenberg with 1:12 left in the second quarter cut the lead to one and the Nor’easters had a 6-5 lead at the half.

In the third quarter, Zapaka had two goals in a span of less than three minutes to stretch the Newington lead to three goals, 8-5. A goal from Aiden Bonnell with 2:17 left in the third quarter cut the lead to two goals, 8-6.

But Newington scored three of the next four goals in the game, including another two from Zapaka, to take a commanding 11-7 lead with 5:32 remaining in the contest.

Ryan Weller led Canton (8-1) in scoring with two goals and two assists while Freedenberg had two goals and Griffin Weller had a pair of assists. Canton centerman Wil Walberger won 13 of 23 faceoffs.

Canton’s upcoming schedule will be challenging. The Warriors will host NCCC rival Somers (4-4) on Tuesday at the turf field at 4:15 p.m. The six NCCC teams were sprinkled throughout the CCC this spring with the Spartans assigned to the CCC North.

On Thursday, Canton will host Wethersfield (6-0, 4-0 CCC South) in a battle for first place in the CCC South beginning at 4 p.m. on the Canton turf.

Newington 11, Canton 8
At Newington
Canton (8-1)          3  2  1  2  — 8
Newington (5-1)   4  2  2  3  — 11
Goals: Canton – Mark Freedenberg 2, Ryan Weller 2, Ryker Bahre, Will Walburger, Aiden Bonnell, Chris Gottlieb; Newington – Michael Zapaka 6, Paddy Brown 2, Dylan Diaz, Kyle Bross, Tommy Brescia; Assists: Canton – R. Weller 2, Griffin Weller 2, Walburger; Newington – Jay Lapierre, Tigo Santos; Saves: Newington – Sam Davies 6, Matt Aldrich 1; Canton – Nike Giotsas 8

CCC South boys lacrosse

Team Lg. Overall
Canton 5-0 8-1
Wethersfield 4-0 6-0
Lewis Mills 4-1 5-4
Tolland 2-1 2-1
Bristol 1-1 2-1
Suffield/Windsor Locks 2-4 3-5
Enfield 1-2 2-2
Middletown 1-5 1-5
E.O. Smith 0-1 0-2
Rockville/Cov./Stafford 0-5 1-8
Gerry deSimas, Jr., is the editor and founder of The Collinsville Press. He is an award-winning writer and has been covering sports in Connecticut and New England for more than 35 years. He was inducted into the New England High School Wrestling Hall of Fame in 2018.

