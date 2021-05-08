Newington hands Canton boys lacrosse team first loss of season

NEWINGTON, May 8, 2021 – Newington’s Michael Zapaka had a game-high six goals as the Newington High boys lacrosse team handed Canton their first loss of the season in an 11-8 victory at Clem Lemire Field in Central Connecticut Conference action on Friday night.

It was the first loss of the season for the Warriors, who opened the season with a program-record eight consecutive victories.

“While this was painful and frustrating, we learned a lot about what our team needs to work on,” Canton High coach Chris Weller said. “This is we played out of conference against a very experienced Class L team. We are now preparing for the second half of the season.”

Canton is playing within the CCC this season and they are in first place in the CCC South with a 5-0 record. The host Nor’easters play in the CCC North.

Newington (5-1) led from the start but the lead was never more than two goals in the first half. A goal from Canton’s Mark Freedenberg with 1:12 left in the second quarter cut the lead to one and the Nor’easters had a 6-5 lead at the half.

In the third quarter, Zapaka had two goals in a span of less than three minutes to stretch the Newington lead to three goals, 8-5. A goal from Aiden Bonnell with 2:17 left in the third quarter cut the lead to two goals, 8-6.

But Newington scored three of the next four goals in the game, including another two from Zapaka, to take a commanding 11-7 lead with 5:32 remaining in the contest.

Ryan Weller led Canton (8-1) in scoring with two goals and two assists while Freedenberg had two goals and Griffin Weller had a pair of assists. Canton centerman Wil Walberger won 13 of 23 faceoffs.

Canton’s upcoming schedule will be challenging. The Warriors will host NCCC rival Somers (4-4) on Tuesday at the turf field at 4:15 p.m. The six NCCC teams were sprinkled throughout the CCC this spring with the Spartans assigned to the CCC North.

On Thursday, Canton will host Wethersfield (6-0, 4-0 CCC South) in a battle for first place in the CCC South beginning at 4 p.m. on the Canton turf.

Newington 11, Canton 8

At Newington

Canton (8-1) 3 2 1 2 — 8

Newington (5-1) 4 2 2 3 — 11

Goals: Canton – Mark Freedenberg 2, Ryan Weller 2, Ryker Bahre, Will Walburger, Aiden Bonnell, Chris Gottlieb; Newington – Michael Zapaka 6, Paddy Brown 2, Dylan Diaz, Kyle Bross, Tommy Brescia; Assists: Canton – R. Weller 2, Griffin Weller 2, Walburger; Newington – Jay Lapierre, Tigo Santos; Saves: Newington – Sam Davies 6, Matt Aldrich 1; Canton – Nike Giotsas 8

CCC South boys lacrosse

Team Lg. Overall Canton 5-0 8-1 Wethersfield 4-0 6-0 Lewis Mills 4-1 5-4 Tolland 2-1 2-1 Bristol 1-1 2-1 Suffield/Windsor Locks 2-4 3-5 Enfield 1-2 2-2 Middletown 1-5 1-5 E.O. Smith 0-1 0-2 Rockville/Cov./Stafford 0-5 1-8