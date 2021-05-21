Roundup: Avon outslugs Simsbury in baseball; Falcons top Conard in golf

AVON, May 20, 2021 – Tabor Engle had three singles and drove in four runs as the Avon High baseball team outslugged Simsbury, 12-4 in a CCC West contest Thursday at Buckingham Field.

The Falcons rapped out 14 hits to earn the victory. Luke Coppen, Ben Angus, Emmett Borenstein and Jesse Bernaduci each had two hits. Angus was 2-for-5 with three RBI while Coppen and Bernaduci were each 2-for-3. Borenstein was 2-for-4 with one RBI.

Angus (6-1) shut down Simsbury on the mound. He went six innings, scattered seven hits and struck out nine.

Joe Gugliemino was 2-for-3 for the Trojans (3-14) while Tristen Hung was 2-for-4. Ryan Laubscher had a double.

Simsbury had an early 2-0 lead before Avon scored five times in the bottom of the third inning. Angus and Borenstein each had RBI singles while Engle had a two-run single.

Simsbury cut the lead to one run, 5-4, but in the fifth inning, Coppen had a two-run single to boost the lead to three runs, 7-4. Engle had another two-run single in the sixth inning as the Falcons scored another five runs.

Avon 12, Simsbury 4

At Avon

Simsbury (3-14) 020 110 0 — 4-7-0

Avon (11-6) 005 025 x — 12-14-3

Kyle Flynn, Kyle Jennings (5), Joe Gugliemino (6), Greg Mrosek (6) and Jackson Matczyk; Ben Angus, Harrison Engle (7) and Emmett Borenstein; WP: Angus (6-1); LP: Flynn; 2B: Ryan Laubscher (S)

BOYS GOLF

Avon 147, Conard 155

AVON, May 20, 2021 – Cole Hahn earned medalist honors for the seventh time this season as the Avon High boys golf team continued their strong play with a 12-stroke win over Conard at Blue Fox Run Golf Course on Thursday. The Falcons (13-1) beat Conard, 147-155. All five Falcons broke 40 on the par 36 course.

At Avon

Avon (147) Cole Hahn 34, Colin Barrett 37, Drew Abbott 38, Dan Cuyler 38, Blake Barrett 39

Conard (155) Garrett Brown 38, Will Gregware 38, Charlie Kristofak 40, Jack Kennedy 39, Drew Lewis 45

Medalist: Cole Hahn (A) 34 at Blue Fox Run (par 36)

Records: Avon 13-1

Other scores

St. Paul 144, Canton 149, Torrington 211

Medalist: Matt Downes (SP) 30 at Westwoods Golf Club, Farmington

BOYS TENNIS

Avon 7, Tolland 0

TOLLAND, May 21, 2021 – The Falcons dropped just one set in seven matches in a 7-0 shutout win over Tolland. Avon improves to 14-0 with their 15th straight victory.

At Tolland

Singles: Will Mathias (A) def. Sean Duff 6-2, 6-1; Dylan Karp (A) def. Shay Coleman 6-0, 6-0; Vishant Kandipilli (A) def. Andrew Dubiel 6-1, 6-1; Aadarsh Senthil (A) def. Rehan Shah 6-0, 6-2

Doubles: Thejas Nair and Amaan Baweja (A) def. Abhay Kohli and Ty Chassanoff 6-0, 6-1; Ali Rizvi and Ravi Corrie (A) def. Eric Eckblom and Cal Soucy 6-0, 6-0; Ethan Wu and Ben Niu (A) def Caden Vale de Serra and Logan Flor 6-2, 6-7, 10-5

Records: Avon 14-0

Other scores

Canton/University 4, Windsor Locks 3

GIRLS TENNIS

Lewis Mills 4, Bristol Central 3

BRISTOL, May 20, 2021 – Ava Joiner won a three-set match in a tiebreaker in second singles to help the Lewis Mills girls tennis team earn a 4-3 win over Bristol Central on Thursday. The Spartans improve to 5-8 on the year.

Lewis Mills 4, Bristol Central 3

At Bristol

Singles: Taylor Clark (LM) def. Ava McCann, 6-2, 6-1; Ava Joiner (LM) def. Melaney Dam 3-6, 6-2, 7-6 (10-0); Alex Rivera (BC) def. Klaudia Willard. 6-1, 6-0; Central wins fourth singles by forfeit

Doubles: Natalie Carrasquillo/Meghan Grzegorzek (LM) def. Brooke Rinaldi/Alexa Rinaldi, 6-1, 6-2; Amanda McCard/Samantha Nestor def. Elizabeth Martin/Emily Sosa, 6-4, 7-5; Hannah Kruger/Sam Chapman (BC) dec. Summer Abdelrehim/Lilah Moley, 6-1, 6-1

Records: Lewis Mills 5-8

Other scores

Canton 7, Windsor Locks 0

BOYS LACROSSE

Other scores

Avon 14, Somers 5

GIRLS LACROSSE

Other scores

Conard 10, Canton 3

SOFTBALL

Other scores

Windsor Locks 4, Canton 0

Simsbury 15, Avon 0 (5)

Simsbury 19, Avon 1 (5)