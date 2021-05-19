MIlls’ DeMichael throws no-hitter; girls golf rips New Britain; girls tennis blanks Platt

AVON, May 18, 2021 – Pitcher Kristina DeMichael struck out eight and pitched a no-hitter as the Lewis Mills softball team beat Avon on Tuesday, 16-0 in five innings in a Central Connecticut Conference game at Fisher Meadows.

DeMIchael walked just one in a complete game effort. At the plate, she had a triple for the Spartans. Makenzie Jones was 3-for-5 with a double for Mills while Makayla Issakahi was 3-for-4 with one RBI. Olivia Sawyer had a pair of doubles while Haley Gorack hit a home run for Mills (9-6).

Lewis Mills 16, Avon 0 (5)

At Avon (May 18)

Lewis Mills (9-6) 631 33 — 16-14-0

Avon (1-5) 000 00 — 0-0-4

Kristina DeMichael and unknown; Cantatoni and unknown: WP: DeMichael; LP: Cantatoni; 2B: Makenzie Jones (LM), Olivia Sawyer (LM) 2; 3B: Kristina DeMichael (LM); HR: Haley Gorack (LM)

GIRLS TENNIS

Lewis Mills 6, Platt 0

MERIDEN, May 19, 2021 – Taylor Clark, Ava Joiner, Klaudia Willard and Amanda McCard each won in singles as Lewis Mills won their fourth match of the season with a 6-0 shutout win over Platt High in Meriden. The Spartans return to action on Thursday when they travel to Bristol Central.

Lewis Mills 6, Platt 0

At Meriden

Singles: Taylor Clark (LM) def. Samatha Bergeron, 6-0, 6-0; Ava Joiner def. Jadelyn Chabla, 6-0, 6-0; Klaudia Willard (LM) def. Jamerie Rondini, 6-1, 6-2; Amanda McCard (LM) def. Zaniyah Duncan, 6-1, 6-2

Doubles: Natalie Carrasquillo/Meghan Grzegorek (LM) def. Anna Gomez/Humyra Feidus, 6-0, 6-1; Second doubles: Mills wins by forfeit; Third doubles: Double forfeit

Records: Lewis Mills 4-8

GIRLS GOLF

Lewis Mills 215, New Britain 273

NEW BRITAIN, May 19, 2021 – Lewis Mills’ Brianna Pelchar and Dana Rubbo each shot a 51 to share medalist honors and help the Spartans roll past New Britain, 215-273 at Stanley Golf Course on Wednesday. The Spartans, in their first varsity season, improve to 9-2.

Lewis Mills 215, New Britain 273

At New Britain

Lewis Mills (215) Brianna Pelchar 51, Dana Rubbo 51, Sophia Gutowski 54, Kiana Bolleyer 59, Kaitlyn Bell 63

New Britain (273) Abby Olson 61, Faith Gibson 67, Kim Beslanga 71, Itati Serrano 74, Jane Gustafson 79

Medalist: Brianna Pelchar and Dana Rubbo (LM) 51 at Stanley Golf Course

Records: Lewis Mills 9-2

BOYS GOLF

Farmington 162, Lewis Mills 180

FARMINGTON, May 19, 2021 – Farmington’s Michael Guerrera earned medalist honors with a 39 at Tunxis Plantation as the River Hawks dominated Lewis Mills with a 162-180 victory. The River Hawks had four players with scores of 42 or less. Eli Pelletier led Mills (0-11) with a 42. In the junior varsity match, Nate Hock had a 44 to lead Mills to a 192-202 decision.

Farmington 162, Lewis Mills 180

At Farmington

Lewis Mills (180) Eli Pelletier 42, Charlie Joiner 45, Andrew Bonini 46, Aiden Carrano 48, Jacob Hall 47

Farmington (162) John Guerrera 42, Cullen Laberge 45, Will Burruss 40, Michael Guerrera 39, Caleb Smith 41

Medalist: Michael Guerrera (F) 39 at Tunxis Plantation

Records: Lewis Mills 0-11