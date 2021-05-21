Schedule and results for the 2021 NCCC spring tournaments. There are no baseball and softball post-season tournaments scheduled this spring. There are no boys or girls lacrosse tournaments since the NCCC teams played in the Central Connecticut Conference this spring.

BASEBALL

No tournament in 2021

SOFTBALL

No tournament in 2021

TRACK and FIELD (boys and girls)

Saturday, May 22 at Ellington High

BOYS TENNIS

Wednesday, May 26 at Suffield High

GIRLS TENNIS

Wednesday, May 26 at Rockville High

BOYS GOLF

Wednesday, June 2 at Blackledge Country Club in Hebron

BOYS LACROSSE

No tournament in 2021. League teams played in CCC this spring

GIRLS LACROSSE

No tournament in 2021. League teams played in CCC this spring.