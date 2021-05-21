Schedule and results for the 2021 NCCC spring tournaments. There are no baseball and softball post-season tournaments scheduled this spring. There are no boys or girls lacrosse tournaments since the NCCC teams played in the Central Connecticut Conference this spring.
BASEBALL
No tournament in 2021
SOFTBALL
No tournament in 2021
TRACK and FIELD (boys and girls)
Saturday, May 22 at Ellington High
BOYS TENNIS
Wednesday, May 26 at Suffield High
GIRLS TENNIS
Wednesday, May 26 at Rockville High
BOYS GOLF
Wednesday, June 2 at Blackledge Country Club in Hebron
BOYS LACROSSE
No tournament in 2021. League teams played in CCC this spring
GIRLS LACROSSE
No tournament in 2021. League teams played in CCC this spring.