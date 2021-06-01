Avon beats Wethersfield to earn first semifinal berth since 2011

AVON, June 1, 2021 – The Avon High girls tennis team swept all four matches in singles to beat Wethersfield in Tuesday’s Class L quarterfinals, 5-2, and earn a spot in the state semifinals for the first time in 10 years.

No. 3 Avon (13-3) will host No. 10 North Haven in Wednesday’s semifinal match beginning at 3:45 p.m. at Avon Middle School. It is Avon’s first appearance in the semifinals since 2011 when the Falcons made their last appearance in the state championship match.

Kerry Karlin, Delia Hogan, Tanvi Arora and Tanvi Raman each won in straight sets to lift the Falcons past the Eagles. In doubles, Sam and Han Senthil won in three sets to earn a fifth point for Avon.

Avon 5, Wethersfield 2

At Avon

Singles: Kerry Karlin (A) def. Anna Griffin, 6-3, 6-2; Delia Hogan (A) def. Lilli Garcia, 6-0, 6-0; Tanvi Arora (A) def. Sabrina Schuster, 6-2, 6-4; Tanvi Raman (A) def. Cristin Blake, 6-0, 6-0

Doubles: Bella Bonvisuto and Andrea Maynard (W) def. Kelli Raines and Tanisha Gupta, 6-3, 6-2; Sam and Nan Senthil (A) def. Morgan Cathcart and Olivia Thompson, 3-6, 6-3, 6-1; Abby Alger and Lindsay Aglieco (W) def. Allison Massin and Adele Oprica, 6-1, 6-2

Records: Avon 13-3, Wethersfield 13-5

Tuesday’s quarterfinals

Hand 7, Pomperaug 0

Maloney 4, Newington 3

North Haven 4, Guilford 3

Wednesday’s semifinals

North Haven at Avon, 3:45 p.m.

Maloney at Hand

Thursday’s championship

Two semifinal winners at Wesleyan, 1:30 p.m.