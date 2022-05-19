Mills sweeps in doubles to beat Platt for first win of season

BURLINGTON, May 19, 2022 – Hailey Maiga won at No. 1 singles and all three doubles prevailed as the Lewis Mills girls tennis team beat Platt, 4-3 for their first victory of the season. The win snapped a 17-match losing streak for the Spartans (1-15).

Sami Nestor and Liz Atkins won at No. 1 doubles while Summer Abdelrehim and Bella Caruso prevailed at No. 2 doubles, dropping just one game. Mis’ure Holmes and Sally Eichner prevailed at No. 3 doubles to win the match for Mills, taking the first set in a 7-4 tiebreaker. Platt slips to 3-12 on the season.

Lewis Mills, which dropped a 7-0 decision to Bristol Central on Wednesday, travels to Middletown on Friday.

Lewis Mills 4, Platt 3

At Burlington

Singles: Hailey Maiga (LM) def. Brisa Guiterrez, 6-3, 6-2; Alexa Guiterrez (P) def. Klaudia Willard, 7-6 (7-4), 6-4; Janerie Randimi (P) def. Addy Datzuk, 6-0, 6-0; Vamssa Aquino (P) forfeit

Doubles: Sami Nestor/Liz Atkins (LM) def. Anna Gomez/Kaylani Avila, 6-4, 6-1; Summer Abdelrehim/Bella Caruso (LM) def. Sophia Kwok/Estrella Perez, 6-1, 6-0; Mis’ure Holmes/Sally Eichner (LM) def. Sheleyno Hernandez/Sarena Szymazele, 7-6 (7-4), 6-3

Records: Lewis Mills 1-15, Platt 3-12

Bristol Central 7, Lewis Mills 0

At Burlington

Singles: Alex Rivera (BC) def. Hailey Maiga, 7-5, 6-2, Sam Chapman (BC) def. Sami Nestor, 6-0, 6-0; Ava McCaan (BC) def. Bella Caruso, 6-0, 6-0; Emily Sosa (BC) def. Aurielle Weatherspoon, 6-0, 6-0

Doubles: Alexa Rinaldi/Brooke Rinaldi (BC) def. Summer Abdelrehim/Liz Atkins, 6-2, 6-2; Liz Martin/Hannah Kruger (BC) def. Klaudia Willard/Amy Crossman 6-4, 6-1; Sydney Larosa/Angella Avila (BC) def. Ally Eichner/Mis’ure Holmes, 6-1, 6-2

Records: Lewis Mills 0-15, Bristol Central 8-4