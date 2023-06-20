Guilford slips past Avon girls tennis to win Class L championship

Twice this season, the Avon High girls tennis was on the doorstep of bringing home a championship trophy. But they were turned away on both occasions.

Under head coach Kim Moretti, the Falcons were 15-1 this season and 6-1 in the CCC West. Their lone defeat, after 14 wins to open the season, came at the hands of rival Farmington, 5-2, in a match to decide the CCC West championship.

No. 3 seed Avon rolled through the Class L tournament with three consecutive victories over St. Joseph, 6-1, Joel Barlow, 7-0 in the quarterfinals and No. 2 Wethersfield, 7-0, in the semifinals. It put the Falcons in the state championship final for the second time in the last three seasons.

But No. 4 Guilford (22-5) beat the Falcons, 4-3 to win their second consecutive Class L championship in a match at Wesleyan University in Middletown on June 1.

Ren Barton (No. 1) and Tanvi Arora (No. 3) won in slngles for the Falcons against the Grizzlies in the championship match. Avon’s top doubles team of Amaia Alexander and Reese Montiminy also won with a straight set victory.

It was Avon’s sixth straight loss in the championship match. Avon’s last state championship came in 1986 when the Falcons and New Fairfield shared the Class S championship. In 1986, the tournament was decided by points earned by individuals winning matches in a single-elimination tournament.

2023 Class L championship

Guilford 4, Avon 3

At Middletown

Singles: Ren Barton (A) def Riley Mullett (G) 6-0, 6-1; Kallie Kagan (G) def Louisa Mathias (A) 7-5, 6-3; Tanvi Arora (A) def Caroline Hergan (G) 7-6(4), 6-3; Molly Peterson (G) def Ellie Land (A) 6-0, 6-3

Doubles: Amalia Alexander /Reese Montminy (A) def Izzy Bowman/Peyton Lynch (G) 6-2, 7-5; Alexie Gipson/Gabby Kellner (G) def Tanvi Raman/Maya Corrie (A) 7-5, 7-6(6); Kate DeAngelo/Mia Hardy (G) def Aisha Alam/Joe Venkat (A) 6-1, 6-1

Records: Guilford 22-5, Avon 18-2

Final CCC West standings: Farmington 7-0, Avon 6-1, Glastonbury 5-2, Hall 4-3, Southington 3-4, Simsbury 2-5, NW Catholic 1-6, Conard 0-7