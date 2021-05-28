Avon girls tennis team dominates Rockville in tournament opener

AVON, May 28, 2021 – Before the rain came to town, the Avon High girls tennis team won their CIAC Class L tournament opener Friday with a 7-0 shutout victory over Rockville at Avon Middle School.

The No. 3 Falcons dominated the second round contest by sweeping all four singles matches and all three doubles matches. Avon (12-3) lost a total of three games in singles and didn’t drop a game in doubles.

Avon’s Kerry Karlin won at No. 1 singles while Delia Hogan won at No. 2 singles in straight sets. Tanvi Arora prevailed in straight set at No. 3 singles with Tanvi Raman winning at No. 4 singles.

Kelli Raines and Tanisha Gupta swept at No. 1 doubles for the Falcons with Sam and Nan Senthil prevailing at No. 2 doubles. Allison Massih and Adele Oprica also won in straight sets at No. 3 doubles.

The match against the No. 14 Rams (9-8) was originally scheduled for Saturday but moved to Friday to avoid the rain that was predicted to fall all day on Saturday.

Avon advances to Tuesday’s quarterfinals against No. 6 Wethersfield (13-4) at Avon Middle School. The Falcons will be looking for their first berth in the semifinals since 2011.

Avon 7, Rockville 0

At Avon

Singles: Kerry Karlin (A) def. Ashley Arn-Hettrich, 6-0, 6-1; Delia Hogan (A) def. Sarah Sasseville, 6-0, 6-0; Tanvi Arora (A) def. Lauren Tedford, 6-0, 6-0; Tanvi Raman (A) def. Katie Ross, 6-1, 6-1

Doubles: Kelli Raines and Tanisha Gupta (A) def. Cali Miville and Janessa Dufour, 6-0, 6-0; Sam and Nan Senthil (A) def. Morgan Fischer and Gabby Mullen, 6-0, 6-0; Allison Massih and Adele Oprica (A) def. Abby Aggarwala and Kaitlyn Sutherland 6-0, 6-0

Records: Avon 12-3, Rockville 9-8