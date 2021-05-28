Fortnite Gratuits Premium Netflix Gratuits
Avon girls tennis team dominates Rockville in tournament opener – The Collinsville Press
Connect with us

Girls Tennis

Avon girls tennis team dominates Rockville in tournament opener

Kerry Karlin, Avon’s top singles player, returns a shot during Friday’s Class L second round game at Avon Middle School. The Falcons won, 7-0.

AVON, May 28, 2021 – Before the rain came to town, the Avon High girls tennis team won their CIAC Class L tournament opener Friday with a 7-0 shutout victory over Rockville at Avon Middle School.

The No. 3 Falcons dominated the second round contest by sweeping all four singles matches and all three doubles matches. Avon (12-3) lost a total of three games in singles and didn’t drop a game in doubles.

Avon’s Kerry Karlin won at No. 1 singles while Delia Hogan won at No. 2 singles in straight sets. Tanvi Arora prevailed in straight set at No. 3 singles with Tanvi Raman winning at No. 4 singles.

Kelli Raines and Tanisha Gupta swept at No. 1 doubles for the Falcons with Sam and Nan Senthil prevailing at No. 2 doubles. Allison Massih and Adele Oprica also won in straight sets at No. 3 doubles.

Kelli Raines (foreground) and Tanisha Gupta get set to return the ball in Friday’s state tournament match with Rockville

The match against the No. 14 Rams (9-8) was originally scheduled for Saturday but moved to Friday to avoid the rain that was predicted to fall all day on Saturday.

Avon advances to Tuesday’s quarterfinals against No. 6 Wethersfield (13-4) at Avon Middle School. The Falcons will be looking for their first berth in the semifinals since 2011.

Avon 7, Rockville 0
At Avon
Singles: Kerry Karlin (A) def. Ashley Arn-Hettrich, 6-0, 6-1; Delia Hogan (A) def. Sarah Sasseville, 6-0, 6-0; Tanvi Arora (A) def. Lauren Tedford, 6-0, 6-0; Tanvi Raman (A) def. Katie Ross, 6-1, 6-1
Doubles: Kelli Raines and Tanisha Gupta (A) def. Cali Miville and Janessa Dufour, 6-0, 6-0; Sam and Nan Senthil (A) def. Morgan Fischer and Gabby Mullen, 6-0, 6-0; Allison Massih and Adele Oprica (A) def. Abby Aggarwala and Kaitlyn Sutherland 6-0, 6-0
Records: Avon 12-3, Rockville 9-8

Related Topics

Gerry deSimas, Jr., is the editor and founder of The Collinsville Press. He is an award-winning writer and has been covering sports in Connecticut and New England for more than 35 years. He was inducted into the New England High School Wrestling Hall of Fame in 2018.

More in Girls Tennis