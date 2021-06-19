Avon Blizzard girls soccer team wins Connecticut Cup tournament

SOUTH WINDSOR, June 19, 2021 – The Avon Blizzard girls soccer team won the Connecticut Junior Soccer Association’s (CJSA) Connecticut Cup tournament on Saturday with a 1-0 win over South Windsor.

The Blizzard, playing in the 12-and-under division, went 5-0 in the tournament to win the statewide tournament. Along the way, Avon beat Milford in the semifinals, 1-0 and Farmington, 7-1, in the quarterfinals.

Avon had a pair of shutout victories in the first two rounds with victories over West Hartford, 5-0, and Tolland, 7-0.

The team was led by head coach Stafford Chisholm and assistant coaches Greg Cassidy and Robyn Kessler.