Avon Blizzard girls soccer team wins Connecticut Cup tournament – The Collinsville Press
Youth Soccer

Avon Blizzard girls soccer team wins Connecticut Cup tournament

The Avon Blizzard girls soccer team won the Connecticut Cup tournament this spring. (Photo courtesy Avon Soccer Club)

SOUTH WINDSOR, June 19, 2021 – The Avon Blizzard girls soccer team won the Connecticut Junior Soccer Association’s (CJSA) Connecticut Cup tournament on Saturday with a 1-0 win over South Windsor.

The Blizzard, playing in the 12-and-under division, went 5-0 in the tournament to win the statewide tournament. Along the way, Avon beat Milford in the semifinals, 1-0 and Farmington, 7-1, in the quarterfinals.

Avon had a pair of shutout victories in the first two rounds with victories over West Hartford, 5-0, and Tolland, 7-0.

The team was led by head coach Stafford Chisholm and assistant coaches Greg Cassidy and Robyn Kessler.

