Hahn leads Avon to two wins, qualifies for Connecticut Amateur

AVON, May 13, 2021 – It’s been a busy week for Avon High golfer Cole Hahn. In the last three days, he has been medalist three times.

On Tuesday, he shot a two-over-par 38 in Avon’s 160-177 win over Southington and on Thursday, he shot a one-under-par 35 at Blue Fox Run in the Falcons’ 155-164 victory over Northwest Catholic.

Between those two high school matches, Hahn squeezed in 18 holes on Wednesday at a qualifying event for the 119th Connecticut Amateur Championship tournament. Hahn was medalist of the qualifier at Timberlin Golf Course in Berlin.

Hahn, representing the Golf Club of Avon, shot an even-par 72 with a pair of birdies to win his qualifying event. He earned a spot at the Connecticut Amateur on June 14-18 at the Hartford Golf Club.

On Thursday, Avon improved to 11-1 on the year with a 155-164 win over Northwest Catholic with Hahn (35) and Drew Abbott (39) each breaking 40. Colin Barrett had a 40 for the Falcons. Hahn and Barrett each shot under 40 on Tuesday in the win over Southington at Hawks Landing Golf Course in Southington.

Avon 155, Northwest Catholic 164

At Avon

NW Catholic (164) Jake McDermott 40, Owen Jacobs 49, Tanner Ostop 41, James Mullarkey 44, Michael Kalinowski 46

Avon (155) Cole Hahn 35, Colin Barrett 40, Drew Abbott 39, Jack Sherbacow 41, Chris Thompson 46

Medalist: Cole Hahn (A) 35 at Blue Fox Run (par 36)

Records: Avon 11-1

Avon 160, Southington 177

At Southington (May 11)

Avon (160) Cole Hahn 38, Colin Barrett 39, Jack Sherbacow 44, Chris Thompson 43, Drew Abbott 40

Southington (177) Ryan O’Donnell 43, Tim Terry 47, Patrick DiPace 48, Callan Angelo 42

Medalist: Cole Hahn (A) 38 at Hawks Landing (par 36)

Records: Avon 10-1

Simsbury 163, Lewis Mills 165

HARWINTON, May 13, 2021 – Lewis Mills’ Kyle Goulet and Simsbury’s Ryan Donohue each shot 2-over-par 38 to share medalist honors in Thursday’s CCC West meet at Fairview Farms. Simsbury (5-6) beat Mills by two strokes to earn the win.

Simsbury 163, Lewis Mills 165

At Harwinton

Simsbury (163) Patrick Maher 39, Ryan Donohue 38, Cameron Swan 40, Adam Vincent 46, Elijah Livingston 50

Lewis Mills (165) Kyle Goulet 38, Andrew Bonini 46, Eli Pelletier 39, Charlie Joiner 42, Aiden Carrano 47

Medalist: Kyle Goulet (LM) and Ryan Donohue (S) 38 at Fairview Farms GC (par 36)

Records: Simsbury 5-6, Lewis Mills 0-9

Canton wins a pair

CANTON – Matt Schuman and Jordan Horvath earned medalist honors as the Canton High boys golf team won a pair of matches this week. Schuman was medalist in Canton’s win over Suffield on Tuesday at Blue Fox Run while Horvath was medalist in Canton’s win over East Granby on Wednesday at Copper Hill Golf Club in East Granby. The Warriors are now 4-4.

Canton 182, Suffield 188

Medalist: Matt Schuman (Ca) 44 at Blue Fox Run

Record: Canton 3-4

Canton 190, East Granby 251

Medalist: Jordan Horvath (Ca) 44 at Copper Hill GC

Record: Canton 4-4

GIRLS GOLF

Avon gets third win

Riley Seaburg was the medalist as the Avon girls golf team improved to 3-5 with a seven-stroke win over Simsbury at Simsbury Farms on Wednesday. Farmington also beat Canton on Wednesday in a match at Blue Fox.

Avon 223, Simsbury 230

Medalist: Riley Seaburg (A) 52 at Simsbury Farms GC

Farmington 189, Canton 266, Suffield 269

Medalist: Catarina Petrovic (F) 34 at Blue Fox Run