2021 Little League District 6 tournaments

Major League softball (ages 11-12)

Best of 3 final

July 1: Simsbury 17, East Granby/Granby 8

July 5: Simsbury 9, East Granby/Granby 4, Simsbury wins series, 2-0

Defending champion: Avon/Simsbury

Age 10-11 softball

No representative

Ages 8-10 softball

Best of 3 final

July 9: East Granby/Granby 17, Simsbury 7

July 10: East Granby/Granby 20, Simsbury 9, East Granby/Granby wins series, 2-0

Defending champion: Simsbury

Senior League Baseball (ages 14-15)

Thomaston

Junior League baseball (ages 13-14)

Best of 3 final

Tuesday, July 13

Torrington 11, Avon 1, Torrington leads series 1-0

Thursday, July 15

Torrington at Avon, 5:45 p.m. (Buckingham)

Friday, July 16

Avon at Torrington, if necessary

Defending champion: Torrington

Major League baseball (ages 10-12)

Round robin play

East Granby/Granby 8, Torrington 1

East Granby/Granby 5, Simsbury 4

East Granby/Granby 11, Tri-Town 1

East Granby/Granby 10, Canton 3

Canton 11, NW Connecticut (Steve Blass) 1

Simsbury 3, Burlington 0

Simsbury 11, NW Connecticut 1

Simsbury 14, Tri-Town 2

Burlington 11, NW Connecticut 0

Burlington 9, Avon 2

Burlington 6, Torrington 5

Canton 8, Avon 7

Torrington 8, Tri-Town 2

Torrington 17, Canton 11

NW Connecticut 8, Avon 3

Tri-Town 7, Avon 6

Round-robin standings: EG/Granby 4-0, Simsbury 3-1, Burlington 3-1, Torrington 2-2, Canton 2-2, Tri-Town 1-3, NW Connecticut 1-3, Avon 0-4

Double-elimination phase

Saturday, July 10

East Granby/Granby 10, Torrington 1

Burlington 3, Simsbury 2

Sunday, July 11

East Granby/Granby 8, Burlington 1

Simsbury 6, Torrington 1, Torrington eliminated

Tuesday, July 13

Simsbury 10, Burlington 0, Burlington eliminated

Championship

Thursday, July 15

Simsbury vs. East Granby/Granby at Janser Field, Terryville, 8:15 p.m.

Friday, July 16

Simsbury vs. East Granby/Granby at Janser Field, Terryville, 8:15 p.m., if necessary

Defending champion: Simsbury

9-11 Baseball

Burlington 19, Avon 0

Burlington 16, Simsbury 6

Burlington 7, East Granby/Granby 3

Burlington 16, Torrington 1

Canton 15, Torrington 0

Canton 10, Avon 0

Canton 13, East Granby/Granby 2

Simsbury 10, East Granby/Granby 0

Simsbury 7, Canton 1

Simsbury 5, Avon 2

East Granby/Granby 12, Torrington 0

Avon 12, Torrington 1

Round-robin standings: Burlington 4-0, Canton 3-1, Simsbury 3-1, East Granby/Granby 1-3, Avon 1-3, Torrington 0-4

Double elimination phase

Wednesday, July 7

Burlington 18, East Granby/Granby 8

Friday, July 9

Canton 7, Simsbury 0

Saturday, July 10

Burlington 12, Canton 1

East Granby/Granby 4, Simsbury 3, Simsbury eliminated

Sunday, July 11

Canton 5, East Granby/Granby 3, East Granby/Granby eliminated

Monday, July 12

Championship: Burlington 10, Canton 0

Defending champion: Simsbury

8-10 Baseball

Simsbury 10, Burlington 3

Simsbury 18, Tri-Town 0

Simsbury 10, Avon 4

Avon 21, Tri-Town 0

Avon 18, Burlington 9

Burlington 18, Tri-Town 8

Round robin standings: Simsbury 3-0, Avon 2-1, Burlington 1-2, Tri-Town 0-3

Double-elimination phase

Saturday, July 10

Avon 21, Burlington 2

Simsbury 12, Tri-Town 2

Sunday, July 11

Burlington 25, Tri-Town 5, Tri-Town eliminated

Avon 9, Simsbury 6

Tuesday, July 13

Burlington 11, Simsbury 6, Simsbury eliminated

Thursday, July 15

Final: Burlington vs. Avon at Janser Field, Terryville, 5:30 p.m.

Friday, July 16

Final: Burlington vs. Avon at Janser Field, Terryville, 5:30 p.m., if necessary