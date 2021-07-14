Three District 6 baseball titles could be decided on Thursday

Thursday night could be championship night for three District 6 baseball teams.

The finals begin in the Major Division and 8-10 age tournaments at Janser Field in Terryville on Thursday with game 2 of best-of-3 Junior Division baseball tournament in Avon.

The District 6 champions will advance to the sectional round of the state tournament.

Undefeated East Granby/Granby (6-0) is looking to capture its first-ever District 6 Major Division (ages 11-12) championship when they face Simsbury (5-2) at 8:15 p.m. at Janser Field. East Granby/Granby can capture the title with a victory while a Simsbury win will force a deciding contest on Friday night.

East Granby/Granby beat Simsbury earlier in the tournament, 5-4. East Granby has never won a District 6 title while Granby last won a D6 title in 1992. Simsbury has won the last two D6 titles in the Major Division and has played in the finals in five of the last six years.

In the Junior Division baseball tournament, Torrington has won the last four District 6 titles. Torrington took a 1-0 lead in the best-of-3 championship series on Tuesday night with an 11-1 win over Avon.

Game two is Thursday night at Buckingham Field beginning at 5:45 p.m. If Avon can win, game three will be Friday night in Torrington at the Oak Avenue Field.

In the age 8-10 baseball tournament, Avon (4-1) can win the D6 title with a win over Burlington (3-3) on Thursday night at Janser Field beginning at 5:30 p.m. If Burlington wins, a deciding contest will be Friday night at Janser Field beginning at 5:30 p.m.

Burlington is the defending D6 champion in the age 8-10 division.

Other District 6 tournaments have been completed. In the Major softball (ages 11-12), Simsbury won the D6 title with a 17-8 and 9-4 sweep of East Granby/Granby in the best-of-3 final. Simsbury played in the state tournament but was eliminated after losses to Wallingford, 13-0, and Seymour, 10-0.

In the ages 8-10 softball tournament, East Granby/Granby swept Simsbury, 2-0, in a best-of-3 final.

In the 9-11 baseball tournament, Burlington (7-0) went undefeated and beat Canton, 10-0 in the championship game to advance to the state tournament.

2021 District 6 baseball and softball results