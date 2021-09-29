Avon, Lewis Mills spikers each swept

AVON, Sept. 29, 2021 – Jocelyn Powers had 19 assists and 15 digs but the Glastonbury High girls volleyball team swept Avon in a CCC West volleyball match on Wednesday.

The Guardians beat Avon, 25-12, 27-25 and 25-15 to improve to 4-3 on the season.

The Falcons (2-6) also received six kills from junior hitter Caitlin Garcia Stevenson. Avon faces Berlin (2-6) on the road on Friday beginning at 5:30 p.m.

Berlin 3, Lewis Mills 0

BURLINGTON, Sept. 29, 2021 – After opening the season with six consecutive losses, the Berlin High girls volleyball team has won two matches in a row after sweeping a match from Lewis Mills on Wednesday.

The visiting Redcoats (2-6) beat Mills, 25-8, 25-8 and 25-14. Senior hitter Julia Paul had seven kills and two blocks for Berlin while Betsy Buchanan had 25 assists for the Spartans (1-8).

