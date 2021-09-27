Five schools get No. 1 votes but Greenwich tops first state top 10 volleyball poll

Five schools received No. 1 votes in the first high school coaches top 10 poll for girls volleyball this fall. Greenwich and Cheshire each received five votes for No. 1 with the Cardinals (5-0) taking the top spot and Cheshire (7-0) coming in at No. 2.

Darien, Conard and Weston also received votes for No. 1 from the panel of 13 high school coaches.

Farmington (5-1) is ranked No. 9 with Granby (7-0) tied for No. 12.

2021 Connecticut high school state coaches girls volleyball poll.

Week 1, Sept. 27, 2021

School Rec. Pts L YR Class 1 Greenwich (5) 5-0 176 10 LL 2 Cheshire (5) 7-0 168 nr LL 3 Darien (1) 3-0 144 nr LL 4 Conard (1) 5-0 134 nr LL 5 Weston (1) 8-0 114 nr M 6 Amity 6-0 96 nr LL 7 Fairfield Ludlowe 4-0 58 9 LL 8 Fitch 6-0 58 nr L 9 Farmington 5-1 50 nr LL 10 Bristol Eastern 6-1 46 7 L

Also receiving votes: RHAM (5-1) 44, Pomperaug (5-1) and Granby (7-0) 40; North Haven (6-0) 38, Haddam-Killingworth (7-0) 36

Coaches voting: Jeff Babineau, St. Joseph; Adam Bottome, Woodstock Academy; Sue Bavone, Cheshire; Steve Brienza, Wilton; Craig Brown, East Haven; Robin Callender, Haddam Killingworth; Peter Georgiou, Brien McMahon; Steve Goodrich, SMSA; Tim Guernsey, RHAM; Brian Leblanc, Simsbury; Mike Smeriglio, Stamford; Michael Stango, Kennedy; Tim Zaprzalka, Pomperaug

L YR: Ranking in final poll in November 2019