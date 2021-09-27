Five schools get No. 1 votes but Greenwich tops first state top 10 volleyball poll

Five schools received No. 1 votes in the first high school coaches top 10 poll for girls volleyball this fall. Greenwich and Cheshire each received five votes for No. 1 with the Cardinals (5-0) taking the top spot and Cheshire (7-0) coming in at No. 2.
Darien, Conard and Weston also received votes for No. 1 from the panel of 13 high school coaches.
Farmington (5-1) is ranked No. 9 with Granby (7-0) tied for No. 12.
2021 Connecticut high school state coaches girls volleyball poll.
Week 1, Sept. 27, 2021
|School
|Rec.
|Pts
|L YR
|Class
|1
|Greenwich (5)
|5-0
|176
|10
|LL
|2
|Cheshire (5)
|7-0
|168
|nr
|LL
|3
|Darien (1)
|3-0
|144
|nr
|LL
|4
|Conard (1)
|5-0
|134
|nr
|LL
|5
|Weston (1)
|8-0
|114
|nr
|M
|6
|Amity
|6-0
|96
|nr
|LL
|7
|Fairfield Ludlowe
|4-0
|58
|9
|LL
|8
|Fitch
|6-0
|58
|nr
|L
|9
|Farmington
|5-1
|50
|nr
|LL
|10
|Bristol Eastern
|6-1
|46
|7
|L
Also receiving votes: RHAM (5-1) 44, Pomperaug (5-1) and Granby (7-0) 40; North Haven (6-0) 38, Haddam-Killingworth (7-0) 36
Coaches voting: Jeff Babineau, St. Joseph; Adam Bottome, Woodstock Academy; Sue Bavone, Cheshire; Steve Brienza, Wilton; Craig Brown, East Haven; Robin Callender, Haddam Killingworth; Peter Georgiou, Brien McMahon; Steve Goodrich, SMSA; Tim Guernsey, RHAM; Brian Leblanc, Simsbury; Mike Smeriglio, Stamford; Michael Stango, Kennedy; Tim Zaprzalka, Pomperaug
L YR: Ranking in final poll in November 2019