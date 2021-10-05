Greenwich remains on top of girls volleyball top 10 poll; Granby is ranked No. 10

Five teams received votes in the latest Connecticut girls volleyball top 10 coaches poll released on Tuesday with Greenwich receiving 23 of 32 first place votes. No. 2 Cheshire received three first place votes while No. 3 Darien received four first place votes. Undefeated Granby (11-0) is ranked No. 10 and received one first place vote.

Results from the Connecticut girls volleyball coaches top 10 poll. First place votes in parentheses.

Week 2, October 4, 2021

School Pts Record LW Class 1 Greenwich (23) 594 8-0 1 LL 2 Cheshire (3) 454 11-0 2 LL 3 Darien (4) 452 6-0 3 LL 4 Conard (1) 438 9-0 4 LL 5 Weston 324 11-0 5 M 6 Fairfield Ludlowe 260 6-1 7 LL 7 RHAM 178 9-1 nr L 8 Fitch 162 7-1 8 L 9 Amity 158 9-1 6 LL 10 Granby (1) 120 11-0 nr S

Also receiving votes: Haddam-Killingworth (10-0), Bristol Eastern (9-2) 34, New Canaan (6-2) 26, Trumbull (5-2) 20

Coaches Voting: Jeff Babineau, St. Joseph; Michael Stango, Kennedy; Mike Smeriglio, Stamford; Craig Brown, East Haven; Tim Guernsey, RHAM; Peter Georgiou, Brien McMahon; Brian Leblanc, Simsbury; Sue Bavone, Cheshire; Tim Zaprzalka, Pomerpaug; Steve Brienza, Wliton; Robin Callender, Haddam Killingworth; Adam Bottome, Woodstock Academy; Kevin Savejs, Maloney; Lance Pepper, Bristol Central; Angie Kumm, Berlin; Steve Lapham, Greenwich; Carol Ortiz, Masuk; Richard Heitz, Southington; Molly Grabowski, East Hampton; Harold Branstrom, Montville; Laura Arena, Farmington; Matt Brintle, Canton; Tony Sanith, Glastonbury; Michelle Abraham, New Britain; Jim Amato, Woodland; Seth Davis, Amity; Julie Johnson, Foran; Ryan Giberson, Coventry; Kerry Roller, Conard; Tony Nocera, New Milford; James Mann, Lewis Mills; Kevin Wesche, Naugatuck