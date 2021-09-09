Avon spikers fall to Southington in opener; Barrett leads Avon golfers to 2nd win

AVON, Sept. 10, 2021 – Jocelyn Powers had 10 digs and three serving aces while Juli Berrio had four blocks but Southington swept the Avon High girls volleyball team with a 3-0 victory on Thursday in the season-opening match for both teams.

As they did a year ago, the teams played wearing masks to try and remain safe during the continuing COVID-19 pandemic.

The Blue Knights (1-0) prevailed with victories of 25-17, 25-14 and 25-12.The Falcons (0-1) return to action on Saturday when they participation in the state Early Season tournament at the Connecticut Sports Center in Woodbridge.

BOYS GOLF

Avon wins 2nd match of season

WEST HARTFORD, Sept. 9, 2021 – Blake Barrett shot a two-over par 38 to lead the Avon High boys golf team to a 169-174 win over Northwest Catholic Wednesday at Wampanoag Country Club. Colby Nemarich had a 41 for the Falcons (2-0), which was the third best score of the day.

J.J. Hurley led the Lions (1-1) with a 40.

Avon 169, N.W. Catholic 174

At West Hartford

Avon (169) Blake Barrett 38, Nate Gaul 46, Colby Nemarich 41, Steven Westrick 49, Niklas Buckler 44

NW Catholic (174) Tanner Ostop 42, James Mullarkey 44, J.J. Hurley 40, Ben Hall 49, Evan Wilson 46

Medalist: Blake Barrett (A) 38 on par 36 at Wampanoag CC

Records: Avon 2-0, NW Catholic 1-1

Thursday, Sept. 9

BOYS SOCCER

Avon at Simsbury, ppd., rain, TBA

Lewis Mills 4, Bristol Eastern 2

GIRLS SOCCER

Lewis Mills 3, Bristol Eastern 2

FIELD HOCKEY

Avon at Simsbury, ppd. rain, TBA

VOLLEYBALL

Southington 3, Avon 0 (25-17, 25-14, 25-12)

Lewis Mills at Bulkeley, ppd. TBA

Wednesday, Sept. 8

BOYS GOLF

