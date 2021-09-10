Roundup: Granby/Canton dominates SMSA co-op in opener; Avon golfers now 3-0

GRANBY, Sept. 10, 2021 – Luke Maher rushed for a team-high 132 yards and two touchdowns on 23 carries to lead the Granby/Canton football team to a 26-12 season-opening win over the SMSA co-op team Friday night in Pequot Conference Uncas Division action.

Granby/Canton QB Will Migliaccio completed 16-of-26 passes for 134 yards and one interception. Beach Sessions led the Bears with six receptions for 63 yards while Khalil Thomas caught five passes for 43 yards. George Horst caught three passes for 18 yards but he also kicked a 39-yard field goal and was 3-for-3 kicking extra points.

Mahlik Brown-Smith, the senior linebacker from Canton, had a team-leading nine tackles, including six solo stops. He also scored his first varsity touchdown, blocking the punt and recovering it in the end zone. Charley Attianese had eight tackles, including two for a loss while Bruhin had seven tackles, including three for a loss. Granby/Canton’s Malique Thoompson made five tackles and had his team’s only interception.

Granby/Canton (1-0) returns to action next Friday night when they host Stafford/East Windsor/Somers beginning at 6:30 p.m. in Canton.

Granby/Canton 26, SMSA co-op 12

At Granby

SMSA co-op (0-1) 0 0 0 12 — 12

Granby/Canton (1-0) 0 9 10 7 – 26

Second quarter

G: Luke Maher 9 run (George Horst kick)

G: Safety by John Bruhin

Third quarter

G: Mahlik Brown-Smith recovers blocked punt (Horst kick)

G: Horst 39 FG

Fourth quarter

G: Maher 1 run (Horst kick)

S: Harris 29 run (kick fails)

S: Hernandez 1 run (kick fails)

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Simsbury 3, Lewis Mills 0

BURLINGTON, Sept. 10, 2021 – Brenna Pillar had six kills and five serving aces to lead the Simsbury High girls volleyball team to a 3-0 win over Lewis Mills Friday in Central Connecticut Conference action, 25-18, 25-12, 25-20. Betsy Buchanan had 16 assists for Lewis Mills (0-1) in their season-opening contest.

The Spartans will face Manchester on Monday on the road. Simsbury is now 2-0.

BOYS GOLF

Gaul leads Falcons to third win

SOUTHINGTON, Sept. 9, 2021 – Nathan Gaul shot a season-low 38 and earned medalist honors Thursday at Southington Country Club as the Avon High boys golf team improved to 3-0 with a 161-168 win over Southington. Colby Nemarich shot a 40 for the Falcons while Ryan O’Donnell led Southington (0-3) with a 40.

Avon 161, Southington 168

At Southington

Avon (161) Blake Barrett 41, Nathan Gaul 38, Colby Nemarich 40, Andrew Deppe 42, Niklas Buerkler 52

Southington (168) Ryan O’Donnell 40, Brooke Zajac 47, Brody Goodenough 43, Tim Terry 44, Kyle Raia 41

Medalist: Nathan Gaul (A) 38 on the par 36 Southington CC course

Records: Avon 3-0, Southington 0-3

Friday’s results

FOOTBALL

Granby/Canton 26, SMSA co-op 12

Lewis Mills 19, Capital Prep/Achievement First 6

RHAM 42, Farmington 21

Tolland at Avon, ppd, TBA

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Simsbury 3, Lewis Mills 0 (25-18, 25-12, 25-20)

GIRLS SOCCER

Simsbury 1, Avon 0

Canton 3, Gilbert 1

BOYS GOLF

Avon 161, Southington 168