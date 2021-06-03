2021 Central Connecticut Conference spring tournaments

2021 post-season tournaments as hosted by the Central Connecticut Conference (CCC).
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
Friday, May 28
Semifinals
Newington 2, South Windsor 0 (25-20, 25-23)
Glastonbury 2, Enfield 0 (25-20, 25-17)
Championship
Newington 3, Glastonbury 0 (25-12, 25-19, 25-22)
SOFTBALL
Thursday May 27
Quarterfinals
(8) Glastonbury 3, (1) Berlin 0
(4) Enfield 1, (5) Hall 0
(6) Bristol Central 14, (3) Windsor 0
(2) Southington 10, (7) Wethersfield 0
Friday, May 28
Semifinals
Enfield 6, Glastonbury 3
Southington 13, Bristol Central 5
Monday, May 31
Championship
Southington 12, Enfield 1
BOYS GOLF
Thursday, June 3
At New Britain (Stanley Golf Course
TBA
GIRLS GOLF
Wednesday, May 26
At Farmington (Tunxis Country Club)
TBA
TRACK and FIELD
Tuesday, May 25
CCC West boys and girls championship meet
At Southington
GIRLS: Glastonbury 217, Southington 155.5, Conard 110
BOYS: Hall 199, Southington 139.25, Conard 89
CCC North boys and girls championship meet
At Bloomfield
GIRLS: Windsor 201, Bloomfield 156.5, Newington 84.5
BOYS: Wethersfield 173, Windsor 171, Bloomfield 116
CCC South boys and girls championship meet
At Bristol Central
GIRLS: Berlin 171.5, Lewis Mills 116, Bristol Central 100
BOYS: Middletown 162, Bristol Central 158, Plainville 100
CCC East boys and girls championship meet
At Manchester High
GIRLS: Tolland 189, E.O. Smith 138, East Hartford 92
BOYS: Tolland 161, Manchester 101.5, Enfield 99.5