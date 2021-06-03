2021 Central Connecticut Conference spring tournaments

2021 post-season tournaments as hosted by the Central Connecticut Conference (CCC).

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

Friday, May 28

Semifinals

Newington 2, South Windsor 0 (25-20, 25-23)

Glastonbury 2, Enfield 0 (25-20, 25-17)

Championship

Newington 3, Glastonbury 0 (25-12, 25-19, 25-22)

SOFTBALL

Thursday May 27

Quarterfinals

(8) Glastonbury 3, (1) Berlin 0

(4) Enfield 1, (5) Hall 0

(6) Bristol Central 14, (3) Windsor 0

(2) Southington 10, (7) Wethersfield 0

Friday, May 28

Semifinals

Enfield 6, Glastonbury 3

Southington 13, Bristol Central 5

Monday, May 31

Championship

Southington 12, Enfield 1

BOYS GOLF

Thursday, June 3

At New Britain (Stanley Golf Course

TBA

GIRLS GOLF

Wednesday, May 26

At Farmington (Tunxis Country Club)

TBA

TRACK and FIELD

Tuesday, May 25

CCC West boys and girls championship meet

At Southington

GIRLS: Glastonbury 217, Southington 155.5, Conard 110

BOYS: Hall 199, Southington 139.25, Conard 89

CCC North boys and girls championship meet

At Bloomfield

GIRLS: Windsor 201, Bloomfield 156.5, Newington 84.5

BOYS: Wethersfield 173, Windsor 171, Bloomfield 116

CCC South boys and girls championship meet

At Bristol Central

GIRLS: Berlin 171.5, Lewis Mills 116, Bristol Central 100

BOYS: Middletown 162, Bristol Central 158, Plainville 100

CCC East boys and girls championship meet

At Manchester High

GIRLS: Tolland 189, E.O. Smith 138, East Hartford 92

BOYS: Tolland 161, Manchester 101.5, Enfield 99.5