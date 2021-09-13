Bristol Central outlasts Avon in a close volleyball match

Six-foot-1 hitter Katelyn Wankier had 12 kills and 5-11 teammate Caitlin Garcia-Stevenson added nine kills but host Bristol Central outlasted Avon, 3-1 to win their first girls volleyball match of the season on Monday night in Bristol.

The Rams (1-1) beat the Falcons, 25-21, 25-22, 26-28 and 25-23 with Madison Lodovico getting 15 kills and nine digs for Central. Alex Rivera had 33 assists for BC.

Jocelyn Powers had 28 assists and 11 digs along with five kills for Avon (0-2) while Charlotte Parry had 12 digs.

Avon had a busy Saturday morning at the CIAC’s Early Block tournament at the Connecticut Sports Center in Woodbridge playing five teams and winning five of the eight games they played.

Avon is allowed to play in two multi-team tournament with the results not counting against the team’s dual meet record.

The Falcons swept Lauralton Hall, 3-0 (25-21, 15-16, 15-9) and beat Lyman Memorial, 1-0 (27-26). Avon tied Hamden, 1-1 (25-11, 23-25) and lost to Masuk, 2-0 (25-19, 27-26) and Darien, 1-0 (25-13).

Wankier had 22 kills in the eight matches including nine against Masuk. Powers had 11 assists against Masuk and 15 against Lauralton Hall.

Avon returns to action on Friday night when they host Simsbury at 6 p.m.