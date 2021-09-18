Avon spikers play tough in loss to Simsbury; Rams sweep Lewis Mills

AVON, Sept. 18, 2021 – The pandemic isn’t over yet. COVID-19 is still a virus that can be disruptive.

The Avon High volleyball team had one participant test positive for the virus this week and several other players that had to sit out Friday night’s game against Simsbury due to quarantine protocols, according to head coach Curtis Burns.

Still, the Falcons put up a valiant fight in a 3-0 loss to Simsbury on Friday night. The visiting Trojans prevailed in a marathon match 31-29, 27-25 and 25-16. Usually, a team wins a game by scoring 25 points but they do need to win by two points.

Katelyn Wankier had a season-high 12 kills and six aces for the Falcons (0-3, 0-2 CCC West Patriot) while Jocelyn Powers had 25 assists and 23 digs. Tessa Hofheimer had 17 digs for the Falcons while Hollis Ryan had a season-high six kills.

Faye Kaplinski had 12 kills and two blocks to lead undefeated Simsbury (5-0, 1-0 CCC West Patriot).

Avon returns to the court on Monday when they visit Conard.

CIAC fall sports COVID-19 protocols

Bristol Central 3, Lewis Mills 0

BURLINGTON, Sept. 17, 2021 – Brooke Valentino had seven kills and one service ace while teammate Alex Rivera had 15 assists to lead the Bristol Central girls volleyball team to a 3-0 win over Lewis Mills on Friday, 25-14, 25-13 and 25-14. The Rams improve to 3-1 on the season.

Lewis Mills (0-3, 0-1 CCC South Patriot) was led by Lily Coates with three blocks and one kill and Mae Gawitt who had three kills.

The Spartans return to action on Monday when they travel to Meriden to face Platt High.