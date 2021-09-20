Conard prevents Avon from earning first win of season

WEST HARTFORD, Sept. 20, 2021 – Katelyn Wankier had six kills and Hollis Ryan added five but the Conard High girls volleyball team outlasted Avon to earn a 3-1 decision on Monday night in CCC West action.

Conard (4-0, 2-0 CCC West) won 25-9, 25-9, 17-25, 25-14.

Jocee Powers had 11 assists and 12 digs for the Falcons while Tessa Hofheimer had 19 digs. Avon returns to action on Wednesday when they host East Catholic on Wednesday beginning at 5 p.m.

Avon (0-4, 0-2 CCC West) is still missing two starting players and several reserve players to COVID-19 related quarantines.