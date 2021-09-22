Avon battles East Catholic and prevails for first victory; Mills swept by Maloney

AVON, Sept. 22, 2021 – Jocelyn Powers had 29 assists, 24 digs, three serving aces and five kills as the Avon High girls volleyball team battled East Catholic and earned their first victory of the season. The Falcons outlasted the visiting Eagles, 19-25, 25-19, 25-23 and 25-19.

Katelyn Wankier had 10 kills, 9 digs and seven serving aces for Avon (1-4) while Oliva Evanko had nine kills. Tessa Hofheimer had 23 digs and five assists while Hollis Ryan added 10 kills.

Avon hosts Trumbull (2-1) in a challenging match on Friday at the high school beginning at 5:30 p.m. The two schools last met in the 2019 Class L championship match when Avon beat Trumbull for their first state title.

Video recording: Avon 3, East Catholic 1

Maloney 3, Lewis Mills 0

BURLINGTON, Sept. 22, 2021 – Savannah Bernabucci had 16 kills while teammate Gracey Massicotte had 16 assists and 10 digs to lead Maloney to a 3-0 win over Lewis Mills in CCC South action Wednesday, 25-18, 25-14 and 25-13.

Brianna Stifel had two kills, two blocks and two serving aces for Mills (0-6) while Lily Coates had four kills and four blocks. Maloney improves to 5-1.

Mills returns to action on Thursday night when they host former Berkshire League rival Terryville in Burlington.