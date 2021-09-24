Trumbull sweeps Avon spikers in three games

AVON, Sept. 24, 2021 – The last time these two programs met it was in the Class L championship game in West Haven in November 2019. Avon prevailed that day to win their first state title.

The programs are in different places in 2021. Trumbull improved to 3-1 with a 25-17, 25-19, 25-22 victory over the Falcons on Friday night.

Jocelyn Powers had 14 digs and eight assists for the Falcons (1-5) with Olivia Evanko getting four kills. Katelyn Wankier added three kills for Avon, which returns to action on Monday with a match at Hall in West Hartford.