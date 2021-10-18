Lewis Mills and Avon finish seventh and eighth, respectively, in CIAC Div. II meet

SOUTHBURY, October 18, 2021 – Aiden Carrano had one birdie and parred nine holes to shot an 81 and lead the Lewis Mills boys golf team an seventh place finish at the CIAC Division II golf championship meet Monday at Silo Point Country Club.

This is the first time that the CIAC has hosted a boys golf state championship event in the fall.

Carrano shot a nine-over-par 81 to lead the Spartans, who finished with a team score of 351. Carrano finished tied for eighth.

Avon, led by Matt Ricapito and Nathan Gaul with an 85, finished eighth, one stroke behind Mills with a score of 352. Each golfer had a birdie with Gaul making par eight times and Ricapito making par six times.

St. Joseph, which won beat Lewis Mills by a single stroke to win a Division III championship in June, won their second title in six months with a dominating performance. On Monday, the Cadets beat Berlin by 11 strokes, 317-326. The Cadets had three golfers finish in the top 10.

2021 CIAC Division II (fall) championship

At Southbury

Team results – 1. St. Joseph 317, 2. Berlin 326, 3. Masuk 331, 4. Pomperaug 332, 5. Northwest Catholic 339, 6. Bethel 346, 7. Lewis Mills 351, 8. Avon 352, 9. Brookfield 361, 10. Immaculate 376, 11. Weston and Litchfield 380, 13. Joel Barlow 386, 14. Wethersfield 392, 15. Shepaug Valley 406

Individual results – 1. Zim McAuliffe, Housatonic 74 on the par 72 Silo Point CC, 2. Robbie Sluga, St. Joseph 75, 3. Daniel Casanta, Pomperaug 77, 4. Terrence Dornfried, 78, 5. Andrew Flynn, St. Joseph 79, 6. James Hurley, NWC and Alexander Glugno, Masuk 80, 8. Tanner Ostop, NWC, Aiden Carrano, Lewis Mills and Anthony Jacozzi, St. Joseph 81

Other teams

Lewis Mills (351) Aidan Carrano 81, Eli Pelletier 84, Max Dinunzio 88, James Bolleyer 98, Liam O’Sullivan 101

Avon (352) Nathan Gaul 85, Matt Ricapito 85, Blake Barrett 88, Andrew Deppe 94, Colby Nemarich 105