New Canaan surplants Darien at No. 1 ranked field hockey team in the state

There was movement in the top 10 of the state field hockey coaches poll after Darien battled New Canaan in a battle between the top two teams in the state.
New Canaan (16-0) remained undefeated with a 2-1 victory over Darien on Friday, handing the Blue Wave their first loss of the season. A video of the game is below in this story.
New Canaan moved into the No. 1 spot while Darien slipped one spot to No. 2. Hall moved up to No. 3 while Staples slipped one spot to No. 4.
Two new teams joined the top 10 this week with Cheshire being ranked No. 8 and North Branford earning the No. 10 ranking.
Connecticut state coaches top 10 field hockey poll.
Week 6, October 25, 2021
|Team
|Rec.
|Pts.
|LW
|Class
|1. New Canaan (8)
|16-0
|160
|2
|L
|2. Darien
|14-1
|144
|1
|L
|3. Hall
|12-0-1
|112
|4
|L
|4. Staples
|11-1-1
|110
|3
|L
|5. Guilford
|13-1
|91
|5
|M
|6. Wethersfield
|13-0
|77
|7
|M
|7. Valley Regional
|15-0-1
|72
|8
|S
|8. Cheshire
|12-2-1
|43
|12
|L
|9. Greenwich
|11-3
|31
|6
|L
|10. North Branford
|12-1-2
|30
|14
|S
|Also receiving votes: Ridgefield (12-3-1) 23, Thomaston (9-1-2) 13, Pomperaug (12-2-0-2) 12, Glastonbury (9-1-2-1) 10, Stonington (12-2) and Joel Barlow (11-2) 9
|Coaches voting: Matt Ariniello, Immaculate; Margaret Bristol, Canton; Janet Dickey, Westbrook; Dawn Hough, New Milford; Kitty Palmer, Guilford; Maureen Perkins, Glastonbury; Kyle Seaburg, Norwalk.
Last week’s poll (Oct. 18): 1. Darien (7) 140; 2. New Canaan 126; 3. Staples 106; 4. Hall 94; 5. Guilford 72; 6. Greenwich 65; 7. Wethersfield 64; 8. Valley Regional 63; 9. Joel Barlow 38; 10. Ridgefield 19; 11. Thomaston; 12. Cheshire and Pomperaug 13; 14. North Branford 12
Friday, Oct. 22: New Canaan 2, Darien 1