New Canaan surplants Darien at No. 1 ranked field hockey team in the state

There was movement in the top 10 of the state field hockey coaches poll after Darien battled New Canaan in a battle between the top two teams in the state.

New Canaan (16-0) remained undefeated with a 2-1 victory over Darien on Friday, handing the Blue Wave their first loss of the season. A video of the game is below in this story.

New Canaan moved into the No. 1 spot while Darien slipped one spot to No. 2. Hall moved up to No. 3 while Staples slipped one spot to No. 4.

Two new teams joined the top 10 this week with Cheshire being ranked No. 8 and North Branford earning the No. 10 ranking.

Connecticut state coaches top 10 field hockey poll.

Week 6, October 25, 2021

Team Rec. Pts. LW Class 1. New Canaan (8) 16-0 160 2 L 2. Darien 14-1 144 1 L 3. Hall 12-0-1 112 4 L 4. Staples 11-1-1 110 3 L 5. Guilford 13-1 91 5 M 6. Wethersfield 13-0 77 7 M 7. Valley Regional 15-0-1 72 8 S 8. Cheshire 12-2-1 43 12 L 9. Greenwich 11-3 31 6 L 10. North Branford 12-1-2 30 14 S Also receiving votes: Ridgefield (12-3-1) 23, Thomaston (9-1-2) 13, Pomperaug (12-2-0-2) 12, Glastonbury (9-1-2-1) 10, Stonington (12-2) and Joel Barlow (11-2) 9 Coaches voting: Matt Ariniello, Immaculate; Margaret Bristol, Canton; Janet Dickey, Westbrook; Dawn Hough, New Milford; Kitty Palmer, Guilford; Maureen Perkins, Glastonbury; Kyle Seaburg, Norwalk.

Last week’s poll (Oct. 18): 1. Darien (7) 140; 2. New Canaan 126; 3. Staples 106; 4. Hall 94; 5. Guilford 72; 6. Greenwich 65; 7. Wethersfield 64; 8. Valley Regional 63; 9. Joel Barlow 38; 10. Ridgefield 19; 11. Thomaston; 12. Cheshire and Pomperaug 13; 14. North Branford 12

Friday, Oct. 22: New Canaan 2, Darien 1