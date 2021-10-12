Darien remains ranked No. 1 in state field hockey poll

For the fourth week in a row, undefeated Darien remains No. 1 in the state coaches top 10 field hockey poll. The Blue Wave are 12-0 and received all seven votes in this week’s poll.

Connecticut field hockey top 10 coaches poll

Week 4, Monday, Oct. 11, 2021

Team Rec. Pts. LW Class 1. Darien (7) 12-0 140 1 L 2. New Canaan 12-0 126 2 L 3. Staples 9-1-1 98 4 L 4. Hall 8-0-1 88 5 L 5. Guilford 10-1 75 3 M 6. Valley Regional 11-0-1 74 7 S 7. Wethersfield 8-0 52 6 M 8. Greenwich 7-2-0-1 47 10 L 9. Pomperaug 8-0-0-2 35 8 M 10. Thomaston 8-0-1 23 9 S Also receiving votes: Old Saybrook (9-2-1) 18, Joel Barlow (8-1) 17, Ridgefield (9-2-1) 15, Stonington (8-2) 14, North Branford (9-1-2) 12, Farmington (6-1-1-) 6 Coaches voting: Matt Ariniello, Immaculate; Margaret Bristol, Canton; Janet Dickey, Westbrook; Dawn Hough, New Milford; Kitty Palmer, Guilford; Maureen Perkins, Glastonbury; Kyle Seaburg, Norwalk. Compiled by Janet Dickey, Westbrook