Darien remains ranked No. 1 in state field hockey poll

For the fourth week in a row, undefeated Darien remains No. 1 in the state coaches top 10 field hockey poll. The Blue Wave are 12-0 and received all seven votes in this week’s poll.
Connecticut field hockey top 10 coaches poll
Week 4, Monday, Oct. 11, 2021
|Team
|Rec.
|Pts.
|LW
|Class
|1. Darien (7)
|12-0
|140
|1
|L
|2. New Canaan
|12-0
|126
|2
|L
|3. Staples
|9-1-1
|98
|4
|L
|4. Hall
|8-0-1
|88
|5
|L
|5. Guilford
|10-1
|75
|3
|M
|6. Valley Regional
|11-0-1
|74
|7
|S
|7. Wethersfield
|8-0
|52
|6
|M
|8. Greenwich
|7-2-0-1
|47
|10
|L
|9. Pomperaug
|8-0-0-2
|35
|8
|M
|10. Thomaston
|8-0-1
|23
|9
|S
|Also receiving votes: Old Saybrook (9-2-1) 18, Joel Barlow (8-1) 17, Ridgefield (9-2-1) 15, Stonington (8-2) 14, North Branford (9-1-2) 12, Farmington (6-1-1-) 6
|Coaches voting: Matt Ariniello, Immaculate; Margaret Bristol, Canton; Janet Dickey, Westbrook; Dawn Hough, New Milford; Kitty Palmer, Guilford; Maureen Perkins, Glastonbury; Kyle Seaburg, Norwalk.
Compiled by Janet Dickey, Westbrook