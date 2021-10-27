Fortnite Gratuits Premium Netflix Gratuits
Nothing slows down three-sport athlete Avery Brown – The Collinsville Press
Nothing slows down three-sport athlete Avery Brown

Sophomore Avery Brown made the varsity in three sports as a freshman a year ago while managing her diabetes.

Canton High sophomore Avery Brown made the varsity team in three sports last year – soccer, basketball and lacrosse. And she was a contributor on all three teams as a freshman.

In girls basketball, she averaged 4.5 points a game, sinking a career-high 11 points in victories over Granby and HMTCA last winter. In girls lacrosse, she had four goals, including two goals in a win over Rockville. And this fall, she is out there on the soccer field for a second year

She is doing all of this while living with diabetes.

Reporter Cynthia Gomez from Sacred Heart University Sports Media spoke with Brown last week and prepared the following report.

