Preliminary 2021 election results from Canton and Avon.

CANTON

BOARD OF SELECTMEN

Two seats available

Candidate Votes x-William Volovski (D) 1,616 x-Stephen Sedor (R) 1,566 Gail Deutsch (D) 1,540



BOARD OF FINANCE

Three seats available

Candidate Votes x-Andrew Ziemba (R) 1,565 x-Tom Blatchley (R) 1,535 # Sarah Faulkner (D) 1,483 # Michelle Winkler (D) 1,480 # Susan Gentile (D) 1,470

#Recount needed for one remaining seat

BOARD OF EDUCATION FULL TERM

Candidate Votes x-Russell Bush (R) 1,487 x-Felicia Jordan (D) 1,482 x-Peggy Steinway (D) 1,450 x-Cindy J Moeller (D) 1,441 x-Ryan O’Donnell (R) 1,410 Paul Barrow (R) 1,376

BOARD OF EDUCATION TO FILL VACANCY FOR TWO YEARS

One seat available

Candidate Votes x-Louis Daniels (D) 1,602 Christine Lamadrid (R) 1,405

BOARD OF ASSESSMENT APPEALS

One seat available

Candidate Votes x-Bradley Parliman IV (R) 1,528 Michael Pendell (D) 1,409

The referendum question (Should Canton pay $5.4 million to demolish current 1970s-era fire station and build a new build a new fire station on River Road)

Yes: 2,061

No: 834

x-earned seat

AVON

TOWN COUNCIL

Five seats available

Candidate Votes Daniel Polhamus (D) 0 Barbara Ausiello (D) 0 Jason Indomenico (D) 0 Anthony Weber (D) 0 Heather Maguire (R) 0 James Speich (R) 0 Jeff Bernetich (R) 0 James Beaudoin (R) 0

BOARD OF FINANCE

Four seats available

Candidate Votes Carl Gisnarian (D) 0 Houston Putnam Lowry (D) 0 Charles Harvell (D) 0 Ken Birk (R) 0 David Cavanaugh (R) 0 Margaret Bratton (R) 0 Brian R Loveless (R) 0

BOARD OF EDUCATION FULL TERM

Four seats available

Candidate Votes Lynn Katz (D) 0 Thej Singh (D) 0 Liz Sommerkorn (R) 0 Jennifer Das (R) 0 Katie Kapisak (R) 0 Jeffrey S Fleischman (R) 0

BOARD OF ASSESSMENT APPEALS FULL TERM

Two seats available

Candidate Votes Norm Sondheimer (D) 0 Kershwin Singh (D) 0 Adelina Cirikovic (R) 0 John Boucher (R) 0

ZONING BOARD OF APPEALS FULL TERM

Two seats available

Candidate Votes Chet Bukowski (D) 0 Jaime Polhamus (D) 0 James P Williams (R) 0 Ames B Shea (R) 0