Preliminary 2021 election results from Canton and Avon – The Collinsville Press
News

Preliminary 2021 election results from Canton and Avon

Preliminary 2021 election results from Canton and Avon.

CANTON

BOARD OF SELECTMEN
Two seats available

Candidate Votes
x-William Volovski (D) 1,616
x-Stephen Sedor (R) 1,566
Gail Deutsch (D) 1,540


BOARD OF FINANCE
Three seats available

Candidate Votes
x-Andrew Ziemba (R) 1,565
x-Tom Blatchley (R) 1,535
# Sarah Faulkner (D) 1,483
# Michelle Winkler (D) 1,480
# Susan Gentile (D) 1,470

#Recount needed for one remaining seat

BOARD OF EDUCATION FULL TERM

Candidate Votes
x-Russell Bush (R) 1,487
x-Felicia Jordan (D) 1,482
x-Peggy Steinway (D) 1,450
x-Cindy J Moeller (D) 1,441
x-Ryan O’Donnell (R) 1,410
Paul Barrow (R) 1,376

 

BOARD OF EDUCATION TO FILL VACANCY FOR TWO YEARS
One seat available

Candidate Votes
x-Louis Daniels (D) 1,602
Christine Lamadrid (R) 1,405

 

BOARD OF ASSESSMENT APPEALS
One seat available

Candidate Votes
x-Bradley Parliman IV (R) 1,528
Michael Pendell (D) 1,409

 

The referendum question (Should Canton pay $5.4 million to demolish current 1970s-era fire station and build a new build a new fire station on River Road)

Yes: 2,061
No: 834

x-earned seat

