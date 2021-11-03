Preliminary 2021 election results from Canton and Avon.
CANTON
BOARD OF SELECTMEN
Two seats available
|Candidate
|Votes
|x-William Volovski (D)
|1,616
|x-Stephen Sedor (R)
|1,566
|Gail Deutsch (D)
|1,540
BOARD OF FINANCE
Three seats available
|Candidate
|Votes
|x-Andrew Ziemba (R)
|1,565
|x-Tom Blatchley (R)
|1,535
|# Sarah Faulkner (D)
|1,483
|# Michelle Winkler (D)
|1,480
|# Susan Gentile (D)
|1,470
#Recount needed for one remaining seat
BOARD OF EDUCATION FULL TERM
|Candidate
|Votes
|x-Russell Bush (R)
|1,487
|x-Felicia Jordan (D)
|1,482
|x-Peggy Steinway (D)
|1,450
|x-Cindy J Moeller (D)
|1,441
|x-Ryan O’Donnell (R)
|1,410
|Paul Barrow (R)
|1,376
BOARD OF EDUCATION TO FILL VACANCY FOR TWO YEARS
One seat available
|Candidate
|Votes
|x-Louis Daniels (D)
|1,602
|Christine Lamadrid (R)
|1,405
BOARD OF ASSESSMENT APPEALS
One seat available
|Candidate
|Votes
|x-Bradley Parliman IV (R)
|1,528
|Michael Pendell (D)
|1,409
The referendum question (Should Canton pay $5.4 million to demolish current 1970s-era fire station and build a new build a new fire station on River Road)
Yes: 2,061
No: 834
x-earned seat
AVON
TOWN COUNCIL
Five seats available
|Candidate
|Votes
|Daniel Polhamus (D)
|0
|Barbara Ausiello (D)
|0
|Jason Indomenico (D)
|0
|Anthony Weber (D)
|0
|Heather Maguire (R)
|0
|James Speich (R)
|0
|Jeff Bernetich (R)
|0
|James Beaudoin (R)
|0
BOARD OF FINANCE
Four seats available
|Candidate
|Votes
|Carl Gisnarian (D)
|0
|Houston Putnam Lowry (D)
|0
|Charles Harvell (D)
|0
|Ken Birk (R)
|0
|David Cavanaugh (R)
|0
|Margaret Bratton (R)
|0
|Brian R Loveless (R)
|0
BOARD OF EDUCATION FULL TERM
Four seats available
|Candidate
|Votes
|Lynn Katz (D)
|0
|Thej Singh (D)
|0
|Liz Sommerkorn (R)
|0
|Jennifer Das (R)
|0
|Katie Kapisak (R)
|0
|Jeffrey S Fleischman (R)
|0
BOARD OF ASSESSMENT APPEALS FULL TERM
Two seats available
|Candidate
|Votes
|Norm Sondheimer (D)
|0
|Kershwin Singh (D)
|0
|Adelina Cirikovic (R)
|0
|John Boucher (R)
|0
ZONING BOARD OF APPEALS FULL TERM
Two seats available
|Candidate
|Votes
|Chet Bukowski (D)
|0
|Jaime Polhamus (D)
|0
|James P Williams (R)
|0
|Ames B Shea (R)
|0