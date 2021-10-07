Lewis Mills spikers top Hartford Public for third win; Falcons fall to Conard

BURLINGTON, Oct. 6, 2021 – Brianna Stifel had six serving aces and seven digs while Alyssa Behrendt had three aces and two kills as the Lewis Mills girls volleyball team won their third match of the season on Wednesday with a win over Hartford Public.

Mills (3-9) beat the visiting Owls, 25-9, 25-17 and 25-13. Hartford Public falls to 0-6 on the season.

Conard 3, Avon 0

AVON, Oct. 6, 2021 – Juliet Berrio had four kills and Tessa Hofheimer had 10 digs but Conard was able to sweep Avon with a 25-19, 25-9, 25-8 victory on Wednesday in CCC West action. The Falcons (2-9) have dropped four matches in a row.