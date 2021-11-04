Fortnite Gratuits Premium Netflix Gratuits
Undefeated New Canaan is No. 1 in top 10 field hockey poll – The Collinsville Press
Field hockey

Undefeated New Canaan is No. 1 in top 10 field hockey poll

The latest state field hockey top 10 coaches poll.  Undefeated New Canaan remains No. 1 in the state.

Week 7, November 1, 2021

Team Rec Pts LW Class
1. New Canaan (6) 16-0 120 1 L
2. Darien 15-1 108 2 L
3. Hall 14-0-1 90 3 L
4. Guilford 15-1 82 5 M
5. Valley Regional 15-0-1 65 7 S
6. Staples 12-2-1 64 4 L
7. Cheshire 13-2-1 51 8 L
8. Wethersfield 15-1 47 6 M
9. Stonington 14-2 26 nr S
10. Glastonbury 12-1-2-1 25 nr L
Also receiving votes: Ridgefield (12-3-1) 16, Greenwich 14, Pomperaug (12-2-0-2) and Joel Barlow (11-2) 6
Coaches voting: Margaret Bristol, Canton, Janet Dickey, Westbrook, Kitty Palmer, Guilford, Maureen Perkins, Glastonbury, Kyle Seaburg, Norwalk, Jenna Tucchio, Stonington

 

Conference tournaments

FCIAC Tournament
Quarterfinals (Oct. 30)
Darien 8, Trumbull 0
New Canaan def. Fairfield Ludlowe
Staples 5, Wilton 4
Ridgefield 3, Greenwich 1
Semifinals (Nov. 2)
At Brien McMahon
Darien 2, Staples 1
New Canaan 2, Ridgefield 1, 2 OT
Championship (Nov. 4)
At Brien McMahon

Shoreline Conference
Semifinals (Nov. 1)
Valley Regional 9, Westbrook/Old Lyme 0
North Branford 3, Old Saybrook 1
Championship (Nov. 4)
At Indian River

Eastern Connecticut Conference
Semifinals
Stonington 3, Waterford 0
Fitch 3, East Lyme 0
Championship (Nov. 4)
At Stonington

Southern Connecticut Conference 
Quarterfinals (Oct. 30)
Guilford 10, Mercy 0
Cheshire 1, Amity 0
Sacred Heart Academy 2, Lauralton Hall 1
Branford 2, Hand 1
Semifinals (Nov. 1)
Cheshire 3, Sacred Heart Academy 0
Guilford 4, Branford 1
Championship (Nov. 3)
Guilford 3, Cheshire 0

No conference tournaments in NCCC, Berkshire League or Central Connecticut Conference.

