Undefeated New Canaan is No. 1 in top 10 field hockey poll

The latest state field hockey top 10 coaches poll. Undefeated New Canaan remains No. 1 in the state.
Week 7, November 1, 2021
|Team
|Rec
|Pts
|LW
|Class
|1. New Canaan (6)
|16-0
|120
|1
|L
|2. Darien
|15-1
|108
|2
|L
|3. Hall
|14-0-1
|90
|3
|L
|4. Guilford
|15-1
|82
|5
|M
|5. Valley Regional
|15-0-1
|65
|7
|S
|6. Staples
|12-2-1
|64
|4
|L
|7. Cheshire
|13-2-1
|51
|8
|L
|8. Wethersfield
|15-1
|47
|6
|M
|9. Stonington
|14-2
|26
|nr
|S
|10. Glastonbury
|12-1-2-1
|25
|nr
|L
|Also receiving votes: Ridgefield (12-3-1) 16, Greenwich 14, Pomperaug (12-2-0-2) and Joel Barlow (11-2) 6
|Coaches voting: Margaret Bristol, Canton, Janet Dickey, Westbrook, Kitty Palmer, Guilford, Maureen Perkins, Glastonbury, Kyle Seaburg, Norwalk, Jenna Tucchio, Stonington
Conference tournaments
FCIAC Tournament
Quarterfinals (Oct. 30)
Darien 8, Trumbull 0
New Canaan def. Fairfield Ludlowe
Staples 5, Wilton 4
Ridgefield 3, Greenwich 1
Semifinals (Nov. 2)
At Brien McMahon
Darien 2, Staples 1
New Canaan 2, Ridgefield 1, 2 OT
Championship (Nov. 4)
At Brien McMahon
Shoreline Conference
Semifinals (Nov. 1)
Valley Regional 9, Westbrook/Old Lyme 0
North Branford 3, Old Saybrook 1
Championship (Nov. 4)
At Indian River
Eastern Connecticut Conference
Semifinals
Stonington 3, Waterford 0
Fitch 3, East Lyme 0
Championship (Nov. 4)
At Stonington
Southern Connecticut Conference
Quarterfinals (Oct. 30)
Guilford 10, Mercy 0
Cheshire 1, Amity 0
Sacred Heart Academy 2, Lauralton Hall 1
Branford 2, Hand 1
Semifinals (Nov. 1)
Cheshire 3, Sacred Heart Academy 0
Guilford 4, Branford 1
Championship (Nov. 3)
Guilford 3, Cheshire 0
No conference tournaments in NCCC, Berkshire League or Central Connecticut Conference.