Undefeated New Canaan is No. 1 in top 10 field hockey poll

The latest state field hockey top 10 coaches poll. Undefeated New Canaan remains No. 1 in the state.

Week 7, November 1, 2021

Team Rec Pts LW Class 1. New Canaan (6) 16-0 120 1 L 2. Darien 15-1 108 2 L 3. Hall 14-0-1 90 3 L 4. Guilford 15-1 82 5 M 5. Valley Regional 15-0-1 65 7 S 6. Staples 12-2-1 64 4 L 7. Cheshire 13-2-1 51 8 L 8. Wethersfield 15-1 47 6 M 9. Stonington 14-2 26 nr S 10. Glastonbury 12-1-2-1 25 nr L Also receiving votes: Ridgefield (12-3-1) 16, Greenwich 14, Pomperaug (12-2-0-2) and Joel Barlow (11-2) 6 Coaches voting: Margaret Bristol, Canton, Janet Dickey, Westbrook, Kitty Palmer, Guilford, Maureen Perkins, Glastonbury, Kyle Seaburg, Norwalk, Jenna Tucchio, Stonington

Conference tournaments

FCIAC Tournament

Quarterfinals (Oct. 30)

Darien 8, Trumbull 0

New Canaan def. Fairfield Ludlowe

Staples 5, Wilton 4

Ridgefield 3, Greenwich 1

Semifinals (Nov. 2)

At Brien McMahon

Darien 2, Staples 1

New Canaan 2, Ridgefield 1, 2 OT

Championship (Nov. 4)

At Brien McMahon

Shoreline Conference

Semifinals (Nov. 1)

Valley Regional 9, Westbrook/Old Lyme 0

North Branford 3, Old Saybrook 1

Championship (Nov. 4)

At Indian River

Eastern Connecticut Conference

Semifinals

Stonington 3, Waterford 0

Fitch 3, East Lyme 0

Championship (Nov. 4)

At Stonington

Southern Connecticut Conference

Quarterfinals (Oct. 30)

Guilford 10, Mercy 0

Cheshire 1, Amity 0

Sacred Heart Academy 2, Lauralton Hall 1

Branford 2, Hand 1

Semifinals (Nov. 1)

Cheshire 3, Sacred Heart Academy 0

Guilford 4, Branford 1

Championship (Nov. 3)

Guilford 3, Cheshire 0

No conference tournaments in NCCC, Berkshire League or Central Connecticut Conference.