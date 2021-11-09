Lauralton Hall field hockey team holds off Canton in Class S, 1-0

CANTON, Nov. 9, 2021 – Kelley Monahan’s goal off a corner with 2:40 left in the first half was enough for No. 10 Lauralton Hall of Milford to beat No. 7 Canton, 1-0, in the second round of the CIAC Class S state tournament on Tuesday night on the turf field.

The visiting Crusaders (11-5-0-1) held strong with Lauralton Hall goalie Marina Pinto making six of her 10 saves in the second half to earn the shutout and advancing to Thursday’s quarterfinals. The Warriors had five of their six penalty corners in the fourth quarter. Lauralton Hall will face No. 2 Stonington in the quarterfinals.

Tommie Barker made seven saves in net for Canton, which finishes the season with an 11-6 record. The Warriors had won four of their last five games with four shutouts.

Lauralton Hall 1, Canton 0

At Canton

Lauralton Hall (11-5-0-1) 0 1 0 0 — 1

Canton (11-6) 0 0 0 0 — 0

Goal: Kelley Monahan (LH), Assist: Morgan White (LH); Saves: Tommie Barker (Ca) 7, Marina Pinto (LH) 10; Penalty corners: Canton, 6-5