Gallant, Kennedy earn top 10 finishes at U.S. Open

Two native swimmers earned top 10 finishes at the U.S. Open swimming championships in Greensboro, N.C. this weekend.

Canton’s Will Gallant, a sophomore at North Carolina State, finished fourth in the 1,500 meter freestyle and the 800 meter freestyle while Avon native Madison Kennedy finished sixth in the women’s 50 freestyle.

Gallant took fourth in the 800 meters with a time of 8:05.34. Olympian Bobby Finke won the race in 7:54.07. Gallant was also fourth in the 1,500 meters with a time of 15:26.60. Finke, who swims at the University of Florida, also won this race in 15:04.77 Finke’s Florida teammate Trey Freema was third in the 1,500 in 15:24.83.

North Carolina State is currently ranked No. 2 in the country.

Kennedy, who lives in Charlotte, North Carolina, was fourth after qualifying with a time of 25.73 seconds in the 50 free. She finished sixth with a time of 25.85. Mallory Comerford won the race in 25.37 seconds.