Avon swimmers top Wethersfield for fifth victory of season

WETHERSFIELD, Feb. 8, 2022 – Rhys Vale and Owen Vale each won two individual events as the Avon High boys swim team won for the fifth time in six outings on Tuesday with a 100-84 win over Wethersfield in CCC North action.

Rhys Vale swept the 200 freestyle and 500 freestyle while Owen Vale captured the 200 individual medley and 100 breast stroke.

Alex Gauthier (50 free), Udayan Chidambaram (100 backstroke) and Sarah Grady (diving) also won individual events for Avon.

The Falcons (5-1, 3-0 CCC North) host their final home meet of the season on Saturday when they face Suffield/Ellington co-op team at 2:30 p.m. at Cornerstone Aquatics Center in West Hartford.

Avon 100, Wethersfield 84

At Wethersfield

200 yard medley relay: Avon 1:48.76, Wethersfield 1:53.12, 3. Wethersfield 2:04.99

200 yard freestyle: Rhys Vale (A) 1:55.11, Oliver Akers (A) 1:59.19, Colin Pace (W) 2:01.18

200 IM: Owen Vale (A) 2:11.91, Tanner Bradbury (W) 2:17.66, Arjun Padwal (A) 2:22.56

50 free: Alexander Gauthier (A) 24.31, Jack Kulpa (W) 24.42, Antonio Arias-Camison (A) 24.78

Diving: Sarah Grady (A) 239,30, Chase Dumais (W) 176.45, Gabrielle Fisher (A) 164.35

100 fly: Jack Kulpa (W) 53.81 Alexander Gauthier (A) 54.90, Antonio Arias-Camison (A) 55.06

500 free: Rhys Vale (A) 5:00.52, Owen Powers (W) 5:29.21, Jack Lynch (W) 5:34.85

200 free relay: Wethersfield 1:39.25, Avon 1:42.54, Wethersfield 1:42.72

100 back: Udayan Chidambaram (A) 1:03.64, Ryan Jezek (A) 1:04.92, Zach Crevier 1:05.94

100 breast: Owen Vale (A) 1:08.42, Gautham Kumar (A) 1:09.56, Jack Simmons (W) 1:17.00

400 free relay: Wethersfield 3:46.10, Wethersfield, Wethersfield

Records: Avon 5-1, 3-0 CCC North