Weekly scoreboard (Dec. 14-18, 2021)

Wednesday, Dec. 15
BOYS HOCKEY
Simsbury at Farmington Valley (AOF)
McMahon-Norwalk at Newington
WRESTLING
GIRLS HOCKEY
East Catholic co-op at Avon co-op
Suffield co-op at Simsbury
WRESTLING
Avon 59, Bristol Eastern 24
At Avon
120: Michael Ralph (BE) pin Matt Mancini, 3:58; 126: Aki Bahabad (A) pin Gabe Whit, 1:31; 132: Eli Fagin (A) pin Lamar Brook, 1:03; 138: Jonah Weber (A) pin Nathan Torrez, 1:39; 145: Jack Jones (A) pin Joshua Austin, 3:45; 152: Ella Nichols (BE) pin Sawyer Hernandez, 2:43; 160: Alex Marshall (BE) pin Roel Johnson, 2:58; 170: Cameron Casey (A) pin Kaidon Dionne, 2:25; 182: Dylan Piazza (BE) pin Chris Bourquin, 3:57; 195: Nils Jerger (A) pin Owen Broyles, 4:59; 220: Zach Gross (BE) pin Jaden Fore, 3:20; 285: Maxwell Janes (A) pin Evan Gleifert, 2:50; 106: Owen White (A) pin Andrew Brown, 557; 113: Isiah Adams (A) tech fall Anthony Gilva, 16-1
Records: Avon 1-0, Bristol Eastern 0-1
Tuesday, Dec. 14
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Farmington 50, Lewis Mills 28
Simsbury 49, Conard 17
Sheehan 71, Canton 44
Southington 33, Avon 29
Simsbury 47, Conard 19
At West Hartford
Simsbury (47) Lauren Sabia 7 0 17, Moira Hughes 1 0 2, Katie Perlitz 0 0 0, Olivia Jarvis 4 0 8, Alex Peterson 0 0 0, Faye Kaplinski 4 0 9, Amanda Gallagher 4 0 11. Totals 20 0 47.
Conard (19) Callie Cosgrove 2 0 4, Emily Knowles 4 3 12, Taiana Harrison 0 1 1, Sophia Lynch 0 0 0, Emilia Santiago 0 0 0, Kathryn Torla 1 0 2. Totals 7 4 19.
Simsbury (1-0) 11 11 12 13 — 47
Conard (0-1) 0 2 7 10 – 19
Three-point goals: Sabia (S) 3, Kaplinski (S), Gallagher (S) 3; Knowles (Co)
Thursday, Dec. 16
BOYS BASKETBALL
Wethersfield at Avon
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Farmington Valley Tip-Off Challenge
Canton vs. Avon at Simsbury, 5:45 p.m.
Granby at Simsbury, 7:15 p.m.
Friday Dec. 17
GIRLS BASKEBALL
Farmington Valley Tip-Off Challenge
Avon vs. Granby at Simsbury, 5:15 p.m.
Canton at Simsbury, 7:15 p.m.
BOYS HOCKEY
Branford at Farmington Valley (Simsbury ICC), 5
Saturday, Dec. 18
BOYS BASKETBALL
Bulkeley at Avon, 1 p.m.
Lyman Memorial at Canton, 5:30
BOYS HOCKEY
Newington co-op at Eastern co-op, 5:30 p.m.
GIRLS HOCKEY
Avon co-op at Conard/Hall (Veterans), 1:30
East Catholic co-op at Suffield co-op (Enfield), 6:30 p.m.