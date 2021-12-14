Weekly scoreboard (Dec. 14-18, 2021)

Wednesday, Dec. 15

BOYS HOCKEY

Simsbury at Farmington Valley (AOF)

McMahon-Norwalk at Newington

WRESTLING

Avon 59, Bristol Eastern 24

GIRLS HOCKEY

East Catholic co-op at Avon co-op

Suffield co-op at Simsbury

WRESTLING

At Avon

120: Michael Ralph (BE) pin Matt Mancini, 3:58; 126: Aki Bahabad (A) pin Gabe Whit, 1:31; 132: Eli Fagin (A) pin Lamar Brook, 1:03; 138: Jonah Weber (A) pin Nathan Torrez, 1:39; 145: Jack Jones (A) pin Joshua Austin, 3:45; 152: Ella Nichols (BE) pin Sawyer Hernandez, 2:43; 160: Alex Marshall (BE) pin Roel Johnson, 2:58; 170: Cameron Casey (A) pin Kaidon Dionne, 2:25; 182: Dylan Piazza (BE) pin Chris Bourquin, 3:57; 195: Nils Jerger (A) pin Owen Broyles, 4:59; 220: Zach Gross (BE) pin Jaden Fore, 3:20; 285: Maxwell Janes (A) pin Evan Gleifert, 2:50; 106: Owen White (A) pin Andrew Brown, 557; 113: Isiah Adams (A) tech fall Anthony Gilva, 16-1

Records: Avon 1-0, Bristol Eastern 0-1

Tuesday, Dec. 14

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Farmington 50, Lewis Mills 28

Simsbury 49, Conard 17

Sheehan 71, Canton 44

Southington 33, Avon 29

At West Hartford

Simsbury (47) Lauren Sabia 7 0 17, Moira Hughes 1 0 2, Katie Perlitz 0 0 0, Olivia Jarvis 4 0 8, Alex Peterson 0 0 0, Faye Kaplinski 4 0 9, Amanda Gallagher 4 0 11. Totals 20 0 47.

Conard (19) Callie Cosgrove 2 0 4, Emily Knowles 4 3 12, Taiana Harrison 0 1 1, Sophia Lynch 0 0 0, Emilia Santiago 0 0 0, Kathryn Torla 1 0 2. Totals 7 4 19.

Simsbury (1-0) 11 11 12 13 — 47

Conard (0-1) 0 2 7 10 – 19

Three-point goals: Sabia (S) 3, Kaplinski (S), Gallagher (S) 3; Knowles (Co)

Thursday, Dec. 16

BOYS BASKETBALL

Wethersfield at Avon

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Farmington Valley Tip-Off Challenge

Canton vs. Avon at Simsbury, 5:45 p.m.

Granby at Simsbury, 7:15 p.m.

Friday Dec. 17

GIRLS BASKEBALL

Farmington Valley Tip-Off Challenge

Avon vs. Granby at Simsbury, 5:15 p.m.

Canton at Simsbury, 7:15 p.m.

BOYS HOCKEY

Branford at Farmington Valley (Simsbury ICC), 5