Results

Weekly scoreboard (Dec. 14-18, 2021)

Wednesday, Dec. 15
BOYS HOCKEY
Simsbury at Farmington Valley (AOF)
McMahon-Norwalk at Newington
WRESTLING
Avon 59, Bristol Eastern 24
GIRLS HOCKEY
East Catholic co-op at Avon co-op
Suffield co-op at Simsbury

WRESTLING
At Avon
120: Michael Ralph (BE) pin Matt Mancini, 3:58; 126: Aki Bahabad (A) pin Gabe Whit, 1:31; 132: Eli Fagin (A) pin Lamar Brook, 1:03; 138: Jonah Weber (A) pin Nathan Torrez, 1:39; 145: Jack Jones (A) pin Joshua Austin, 3:45; 152: Ella Nichols (BE) pin Sawyer Hernandez, 2:43; 160: Alex Marshall (BE) pin Roel Johnson, 2:58; 170: Cameron Casey (A) pin Kaidon Dionne, 2:25; 182: Dylan Piazza (BE) pin Chris Bourquin, 3:57; 195: Nils Jerger (A) pin Owen Broyles, 4:59; 220: Zach Gross (BE) pin Jaden Fore, 3:20; 285: Maxwell Janes (A) pin Evan Gleifert, 2:50; 106: Owen White (A) pin Andrew Brown, 557; 113: Isiah Adams (A) tech fall Anthony Gilva, 16-1
Records: Avon 1-0, Bristol Eastern 0-1

Tuesday, Dec. 14
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Farmington 50, Lewis Mills 28
Simsbury 49, Conard 17
Sheehan 71, Canton 44
Southington 33, Avon 29

Simsbury 47, Conard 19
At West Hartford
Simsbury (47) Lauren Sabia 7 0 17, Moira Hughes 1 0 2, Katie Perlitz 0 0 0, Olivia Jarvis 4 0 8, Alex Peterson 0 0 0, Faye Kaplinski 4 0 9, Amanda Gallagher 4 0 11.  Totals 20 0 47.
Conard (19) Callie Cosgrove 2 0 4, Emily Knowles 4 3 12, Taiana Harrison 0 1 1, Sophia Lynch 0 0 0, Emilia Santiago 0 0 0, Kathryn Torla 1 0 2.  Totals 7 4 19.
Simsbury (1-0)     11  11  12  13  — 47
Conard (0-1)          0    2    7  10 – 19
Three-point goals: Sabia (S) 3, Kaplinski (S), Gallagher (S) 3; Knowles (Co)

Thursday, Dec. 16
BOYS BASKETBALL
Wethersfield at Avon
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Farmington Valley Tip-Off Challenge
Canton vs. Avon at Simsbury, 5:45 p.m.
Granby at Simsbury, 7:15 p.m.

Friday Dec. 17
GIRLS BASKEBALL
Farmington Valley Tip-Off Challenge
Avon vs. Granby at Simsbury, 5:15 p.m.
Canton at Simsbury, 7:15 p.m.
BOYS HOCKEY
Branford at Farmington Valley (Simsbury ICC), 5

Saturday, Dec. 18
BOYS BASKETBALL
Bulkeley at Avon, 1 p.m.
Lyman Memorial at Canton, 5:30
BOYS HOCKEY
Newington co-op at Eastern co-op, 5:30 p.m.
GIRLS HOCKEY
Avon co-op at Conard/Hall (Veterans), 1:30
East Catholic co-op at Suffield co-op (Enfield), 6:30 p.m.

Gerry deSimas, Jr., is the editor and founder of The Collinsville Press. He is an award-winning writer and has been covering sports in Connecticut and New England for more than 35 years. He was inducted into the New England High School Wrestling Hall of Fame in 2018.

