Weekly scoreboard (Dec. 20-23, 2021)

Monday, Dec. 20

BOYS BASKETBALL

Avon at Bristol Eastern, 6:45 p.m.

Canton at Cromwell, 7 p.m.

Hall at Simsbury, 6:45 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Maloney at Avon, 6:45 p.m.

WRESTLING

Hall at Simsbury, 6 p.m.

GIRLS HOCKEY

Ridgefield/Danbury/Immaculate at Avon co-op (Newington Arena Red), 4:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 21

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Rockville at Canton, 6:45 p.m.

Berlin at Simsbury, 6:45 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 22

BOYS HOCKEY

South Windsor at Farmington Valley (AOF), 3:30 p.m.

Newington co-op at New Milford, 7 p.m.

WRESTLING

Manchester at Avon, 6 p.m.

Canton at Granby, 6 p.m.

GIRLS HOCKEY

Hamden co-op at Avon co-op (Newington Arena Red), 5 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 23

BOYS BASKETBALL

Litchfield at Canton, 6:45 p.m.

Simsbury at Avon, 6:45 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Avon at Simsbury, 6 p.m.

WRESTLING

Canton, Bacon Academy, Rocky Hill, St. Paul, Portland, Platt High at Rockville