Weekly scoreboard (Dec. 20-23, 2021)

Monday, Dec. 20
BOYS BASKETBALL
Avon at Bristol Eastern, 6:45 p.m.
Canton at Cromwell, 7 p.m.
Hall at Simsbury, 6:45 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Maloney at Avon, 6:45 p.m.
WRESTLING
Hall at Simsbury, 6 p.m.
GIRLS HOCKEY
Ridgefield/Danbury/Immaculate at Avon co-op (Newington Arena Red), 4:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Dec. 21
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Rockville at Canton, 6:45 p.m.
Berlin at Simsbury, 6:45 p.m.
Wednesday, Dec. 22
BOYS HOCKEY
South Windsor at Farmington Valley (AOF), 3:30 p.m.
Newington co-op at New Milford, 7 p.m.
WRESTLING
Manchester at Avon, 6 p.m.
Canton at Granby, 6 p.m.
GIRLS HOCKEY
Hamden co-op at Avon co-op (Newington Arena Red), 5 p.m.
Thursday, Dec. 23
BOYS BASKETBALL
Litchfield at Canton, 6:45 p.m.
Simsbury at Avon, 6:45 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Avon at Simsbury, 6 p.m.
WRESTLING
Canton, Bacon Academy, Rocky Hill, St. Paul, Portland, Platt High at Rockville