Weekly scoreboard (Dec. 27-31)

Tuesday, Dec. 28

BOYS BASKETBALL

Simsbury at Tolland, 6 p.m.

Wamogo Holiday Classic

Canton vs. Lewis Mills at Wamogo, 5 p.m.

Suffield at Wamogo, 7 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Simsbury Holiday Tournament

Wethersfield at Simsbury, 5:30 p.m.

WRESTLING

Bristol Central, Canton, Conard, Jonathan Law, Darien, Haddam-Killingworth at Avon, 10 a.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 29

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Canton Holiday Tournament

Hall at Canton, 1:30 p.m.

Farmington vs. St. Joseph at Canton, 3 p.m.

BOYS HOCKEY

East Catholic at Farmington Valley (AOF), 1 p.m.

Southington co-op at Newington co-op (Newington Arena Blue), 8 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 30

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Canton Holiday Tournament

Farmington at Canton, 11:30 a.m.

Hall vs. St. Joseph at Canton, 1 p.m.

WRESTLING

Avon at RHAM Duals, 9:30 a.m.

Simsbury, Ellis Tech, St. John’s Prep (MA) at Xavier, 10 a.m.

TRACK & FIELD

Canton at Joe Sinicrope Invitational at Hillhouse, noon

Friday, Dec. 31

BOYS HOCKEY

Farmington Valley at North Haven, 1 p.m.