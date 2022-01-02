Connect with us

Weekly scoreboard: Jan. 3-8, 2022

Tuesday, January 4
BOYS BASKETBALL
Avon at Conard, 6:45 p.m.
Canton at Suffield, 6:45 p.m.
Southington at Simsbury, 6:45 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Conard at Avon, 6:45 p.m.
Suffield at Canton, 6:45 p.m.
Simsbury at Southington, 6:45 p.m.

Wednesday, January 5
BOYS HOCKEY
Watertown/Pomperaug at Farmington Valley (AOF), 8 p.m.
Conard at Newington co-op (Newington Arena), 5 p.m.
WRESTLING
Avon at Simsbury, 6 p.m.

Thursday, January 6
BOYS BASKETBALL
Simsbury at Bristol Eastern, 6:45 pm.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Plainville at Avon, 6:45 p.m.
Manchester at Simsbury, 6:45 p.m.

Friday, January 7
BOYS BASKETBALL
Berlin at Avon, 6:45 p.m.
Somers at Canton, 6:45 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Canton at Somers, 6:45 p.m.
Simsbury at Tolland, 6:45 p.m.
GIRLS HOCKEY
Suffield co-op at Avon co-op (Simsbury ISCC), 6:10 p.m.

Saturday, January 8
BOYS HOCKEY
Farmington at NW Catholic (Simsbury ISCC), 6:20 p.m.
E.O. Smith/Tolland at Newington co-op (Newington Arena), 6 p.m.
GIRLS HOCKEY
Guilford at Avon co-op (Newington Arena)
Amity/New Haven/Cheshire at Suffield co-op (Enfield Twin Rinks)
WRESTLING
Avon at Bristol Central Invitational, 10 a.m.
Canton, Cheshire, Derby co-op, East Lyme/NT, Shelton, St. Joseph at Jonathan Law-Milford
Simsbury at Fairfield Warde Invitational, 10 a.m.
BOYS SWIMMING
South Windsor at Avon (Cornerstone Pool, West Hartford), 2:30 p.m.

 

Gerry deSimas, Jr., is the editor and founder of The Collinsville Press. He is an award-winning writer and has been covering sports in Connecticut and New England for more than 35 years. He was inducted into the New England High School Wrestling Hall of Fame in 2018.

