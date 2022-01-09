Connect with us

Weekly scoreboard: Jan. 10-15, 2022

Monday, January 10
INDOOR TRACK
Canton at HK Invitational at Hillhouse, 4 p.m.

Tuesday, January 11
BOYS BASKETBALL
Canton at Rockville, 6 p.m.
Avon at RHAM, 6:45 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Avon at Enfield, 6:45 p.m.
Wethersfield at Simsbury, 6:45 p.m.
BOYS SWIMMING
Avon at Bristol co-op (Dennis Malone Aquatic Center), 3:45 p.m.

Wednesday, January 12
WRESTLING
Stafford at Canton, 6 p.m.
Avon at South Windsor, 6 p.m.
BOYS HOCKEY
Newington co-op at Hall (Veterans Memorial Rink), 7:20 p.m.
Glastonbury at Farmington Valley (AOF), 8 p.m.
GIRLS HOCKEY
Simsbury at Avon co-op (Newington Arena), 4:30 p.m.

Thursday, January 13
BOYS BASKETBALL
Avon at Hall, 6:45 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Hall at Avon, 6:45 p.m.
NW Catholic at Simsbury, 6:45 p.m.

Friday, January 14
BOYS BASKETBALL
Granby at Canton, 6:45 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Canton at Granby, 6:45 p.m.
GIRLS HOCKEY
Mercy/NWC/East Hampton at Suffield co-op (Simsbury ISCC), 6 p.m.

Saturday, January 15
BOYS BASKETBALL
Rockville at Avon, 1 p.m.
WRESTLING
Farmington, Northwestern, Terryville/Thomaston, New Haven at Canton, 10 a.m.
Avon, Bethel, Branford, Pomperaug, Portland, Terryville at Berlin, 10 a.m.
BOYS HOCKEY
Newington at Milford co-op (Milford Ice Pavilion), 5:15 p.m.
Farmington Valley at East Catholic (Champions, Cromwell), 8 p.m.
GIRLS HOCKEY
Conard/Hall at Suffield co-op (Enfield Twin Rinks), 6:30 p.m.
Mercy/NWC/East Hampton at Avon co-op (Newington Arena), 7 p.m.

Gerry deSimas, Jr., is the editor and founder of The Collinsville Press. He is an award-winning writer and has been covering sports in Connecticut and New England for more than 35 years. He was inducted into the New England High School Wrestling Hall of Fame in 2018.

