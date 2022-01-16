Weekly scoreboard: January 18-22, 2022

Monday, January 17

BOYS HOCKEY

Farmington Valley at Simsbury (Simsbury Farms), 7 p.m.

GIRLS HOCKEY

Suffield co-op at New Canaan, 11 a.m.

Tuesday, January 18

BOYS BASKETBALL

Canton at East Windsor, 6:45 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

East Windsor at Canton, 6:45 p.m.

Avon at Tolland, 6:45 p.m.

Simsbury at East Catholic, 6:45 p.m.

Wednesday, January 19

BOYS BASKETBALL

Avon at Wethersfield, 6:45 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Sheehan at Canton, 6:45 p.m.

WRESTLING

Avon at East Hartford, 6 p.m.

Canton at Suffield/Windsor Locks, 6 p.m.

BOYS HOCKEY

Housatonic at Newington co-op (Newington Arena), 5 p.m.

GIRLS HOCKEY

Avon co-op at East Catholic co-op (Newington Arena), 5:10 p.m.

Thursday, January 20

GIRLS BASKETBALL

RHAM at Avon, 6:45 p.m.

Bloomfield at Simsbury, 6:45 p.m.

WRESTLING

Canton at Stafford, 6 p.m.

Friday, January 21

BOYS BASKETBALL

Platt at Avon, 6:45 p.m.

Canton at Coventry, 6:45 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Coventry at Canton, 6:45 p.m.

WRESTLING

Farmington, Gilbert, East Lyme/Norwich Tech at Avon, 4 p.m.

GIRLS HOCKEY

Avon co-op at Ridgefield/Danbury/Immaculate (Ridgefield Winter Garden), 3:20 p.m.

Simsbury at Suffield co-op (Simsbury ISC), 6 p.m.

Saturday, January 22

GIRLS BASKETBALL

E.O. Smith at Avon, 1 p.m.

Canton at Granby, 6 p.m.

Simsbury at Ridgefield, 5:30 p.m.

WRESTLING

Canton, Nonnewaug, Plainville, Windham at Platt, 10 a.m.

BOYS SWIMMING

Hall at Avon (Cornerstone Aquatics), 2:30 p.m.

BOYS HOCKEY

Farmington Valley at Wethersfield (Newington Arena), 8 p.m.

Newington co-op at Enfield/East Granby/Stafford (Enfield Twin Rinks), 4:20 p.m.

GIRLS HOCKEY

Avon co-op at Amity/Cheshire/New Haven (Hamden Ice Rink)

TRACK & FIELD

Canton at NCCC Developmental meet at Hartford Public, 1 p.m.

Streaming video options

BASKETBALL and WRESTLING (in main gyms)

Avon

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCIrCubtezJYcdXpofm66Q6Q

Rockville

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCnOAttFC1jctNe04YpC9e6Q/videos

Northwest Catholic

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC1K30YUiKW090R47lJvLe0w

Granby

https://www.youtube.com/c/GMHSSportsLive/videos

East Granby

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCfIhlKlRUTEDPCa7N5DogYQ

West Hartford (Conard and Hall)

https://www.youtube.com/user/whctv5

Southington

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_uRwmJh24WS5YyJsM9rw

National Federation of High Schools (NFHS) Network (subscription required)

Canton

https://www.nfhsnetwork.com/schools/canton-high-school-canton-ct

Simsbury

https://www.nfhsnetwork.com/schools/simsbury-high-school-simsbury-ct

Farmington

https://www.nfhsnetwork.com/schools/farmington-high-school-farmington-ct

ICE HOCKEY

Live Barn (subscription required)

https://livebarn.com/en/livebarnvenues

Some of the 51 Connecticut arenas with Live Barn cameras

International Skating Center, Simsbury

Newington Arena

South Windsor Arena

Veteran’s Memorial Arena, West Hartford

Enfield Town Rinks

SoLu Broadcasting

https://solubroadcasting.org/

Free streaming broadcasts. Many games from Newington Arena.