Weekly scoreboard: January 18-22, 2022

Monday, January 17
BOYS HOCKEY
Farmington Valley at Simsbury (Simsbury Farms), 7 p.m.
GIRLS HOCKEY
Suffield co-op at New Canaan, 11 a.m.
Tuesday, January 18
BOYS BASKETBALL
Canton at East Windsor, 6:45 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
East Windsor at Canton, 6:45 p.m.
Avon at Tolland, 6:45 p.m.
Simsbury at East Catholic, 6:45 p.m.
Wednesday, January 19
BOYS BASKETBALL
Avon at Wethersfield, 6:45 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Sheehan at Canton, 6:45 p.m.
WRESTLING
Avon at East Hartford, 6 p.m.
Canton at Suffield/Windsor Locks, 6 p.m.
BOYS HOCKEY
Housatonic at Newington co-op (Newington Arena), 5 p.m.
GIRLS HOCKEY
Avon co-op at East Catholic co-op (Newington Arena), 5:10 p.m.
Thursday, January 20
GIRLS BASKETBALL
RHAM at Avon, 6:45 p.m.
Bloomfield at Simsbury, 6:45 p.m.
WRESTLING
Canton at Stafford, 6 p.m.
Friday, January 21
BOYS BASKETBALL
Platt at Avon, 6:45 p.m.
Canton at Coventry, 6:45 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Coventry at Canton, 6:45 p.m.
WRESTLING
Farmington, Gilbert, East Lyme/Norwich Tech at Avon, 4 p.m.
GIRLS HOCKEY
Avon co-op at Ridgefield/Danbury/Immaculate (Ridgefield Winter Garden), 3:20 p.m.
Simsbury at Suffield co-op (Simsbury ISC), 6 p.m.
Saturday, January 22
GIRLS BASKETBALL
E.O. Smith at Avon, 1 p.m.
Canton at Granby, 6 p.m.
Simsbury at Ridgefield, 5:30 p.m.
WRESTLING
Canton, Nonnewaug, Plainville, Windham at Platt, 10 a.m.
BOYS SWIMMING
Hall at Avon (Cornerstone Aquatics), 2:30 p.m.
BOYS HOCKEY
Farmington Valley at Wethersfield (Newington Arena), 8 p.m.
Newington co-op at Enfield/East Granby/Stafford (Enfield Twin Rinks), 4:20 p.m.
GIRLS HOCKEY
Avon co-op at Amity/Cheshire/New Haven (Hamden Ice Rink)
TRACK & FIELD
Canton at NCCC Developmental meet at Hartford Public, 1 p.m.
Streaming video options
BASKETBALL and WRESTLING (in main gyms)
Avon
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCIrCubtezJYcdXpofm66Q6Q
Rockville
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCnOAttFC1jctNe04YpC9e6Q/videos
Northwest Catholic
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC1K30YUiKW090R47lJvLe0w
Granby
https://www.youtube.com/c/GMHSSportsLive/videos
East Granby
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCfIhlKlRUTEDPCa7N5DogYQ
West Hartford (Conard and Hall)
https://www.youtube.com/user/whctv5
Southington
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_uRwmJh24WS5YyJsM9rw
National Federation of High Schools (NFHS) Network (subscription required)
Canton
https://www.nfhsnetwork.com/schools/canton-high-school-canton-ct
Simsbury
https://www.nfhsnetwork.com/schools/simsbury-high-school-simsbury-ct
Farmington
https://www.nfhsnetwork.com/schools/farmington-high-school-farmington-ct
ICE HOCKEY
Live Barn (subscription required)
https://livebarn.com/en/livebarnvenues
Some of the 51 Connecticut arenas with Live Barn cameras
International Skating Center, Simsbury
Newington Arena
South Windsor Arena
Veteran’s Memorial Arena, West Hartford
Enfield Town Rinks
SoLu Broadcasting
https://solubroadcasting.org/
Free streaming broadcasts. Many games from Newington Arena.